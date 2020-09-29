The Idaho League of Women Voters on Thursday is hosting a forum in which candidates for the Ada County Commission will answer resident-submitted questions as they seek election or reelection to two available seats in November.
The event will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Interested viewers can register online at the League's website my.lwv.org/idaho under the "Greater Boise MAL tab."
Ada County Commissioner candidates from District 1: Ryan Davidson (R) and Diana Lachiondo (D), and District 2: Rod Beck (R) and Bill Rutherford (D) will join Dr. Jacklyn Kettler via a Zoom webinar to answer questions. Questions can be submitted during the event using the chat function, or before the event by emailing LWVGreaterBoiseArea@gmail.com.