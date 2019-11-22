BOISE — Ada County civil prosecutors filed a motion Thursday seeking to hold the director of the Idaho Department of Correction in contempt of court for failing to comply with a decades-old court order requiring the department to remove inmates from the Ada County Jail within seven days of notification from the Ada County Sheriff's Office that the inmates had been sentenced, and should be taken to prison.
Prosecutors are asking the court to order corrections department Director Josh Tewalt to comply with the order to remove prisoners in a timely manner or face a $250-per-day, per-prisoner fine for each prisoner kept in jail more than seven days.
The Ada County Jail failed inspections due to overcrowding in 2018 and this year, according to court documents filed with the motion. Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed those inspections were conducted by the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association. The county and its taxpayers are also paying the difference between what state corrections pays per inmate and the actual cost to house them.
Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett believes the jail would have passed had the jail not had to house the Idaho Department of Correction inmates.
The order involved is an Oct. 1, 1991, edict from the 4th Judicial District requiring the department to “collect all prisoners committed to the custody of the State Board of Correction who are housed in the Ada County Jail within seven days’ notification.”
“Unfortunately, after repeated attempts by the Sheriff to address the issue directly and without court intervention, (Tewalt) refuses to comply with this Court’s clear directive to collect the State’s prisoners from the Ada County Jail Within seven days’ notice by the Sheriff,” according to a memorandum filed Thursday in support of the county’s motion.
“This has resulted in repeated overcrowding at the Ada County Jail, and has placed an undue burden on, and has created an unfair tax shift to, the taxpayers of Ada County, Who are subsidizing the State of Idaho by housing and paying for the care of the State’s prisoners,” the memorandum reads.
COSTS AND CAPACITYThe motion is simply the latest manifestation of Idaho’s housing crisis for incarcerated people.
As of Thursday, there were 9,342 inmates in state custody, but only 7,314 of them were housed in IDOC facilities, according to reports provided by Jeff Ray, spokesman for the department.
The department’s facilities were at 100.7% capacity, according reports provided by to Ray.
There were 653 Idaho prisoners housed at a private prison facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to numbers provided by Ray — and that facility itself was at 98.9% capacity. The department has a prearranged agreement with Jefferson and Bonneville counties in Idaho that allows prison inmates to be held in those jails.
Despite talk in 2018 of requesting a $500 million prison expansion, which would have included a new prison facility, Tewalt did not ask lawmakers for the money during February state budget hearings.
As of Thursday, there were 794 state inmates housed in county jails throughout Idaho, including in Ada County, according to Ray. That number did not include the inmates held at the Jefferson and Bonneville county jails.
The corrections department pays Ada County $55 per inmate per day for the first seven days, and $75 per inmate per day every day after that, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
However, the average daily cost of housing an inmate in the jail during fiscal year 2019 was $102.36, he wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
JAIL OVERCROWDING
The Ada County Jail is facing a housing crisis as well.
According to reports provided by Orr, the main jail facility as of Friday held 1,065 inmates, operating at 112% of its operational capacity.
At a June 2018 budget hearing, Bartlett told county commissioners some jail inmates had to sleep on the floor as a result of the overcrowding. On Nov. 3, a jail inmate, Jonier Latimer West, 33, of Garden City, filed a tort claim against the county claiming he’d tripped over a temporary bed in the jail on Oct. 27 and struck his head.
“I was leaving my bunk area walking towards the day room about 10 minutes after ‘lights out,’” West wrote in the tort claim. “There was a temporary bed...sticking out from the wall that caused me to trip and fall with my head striking a metal seat attached to (a) table.”
In the tort claim, West asked for $200,000.
The overcrowding also meant the Ada County Sheriff’s Office had to add more than 30 jail employees to its ranks in the fiscal year 2018, Orr said.
Idaho Department of Correction prisoners in the Ada County Jail had been a serious concern of Bartlett’s at least as far back as 2017, according to an affidavit written by Bartlett and filed Thursday.
That year, he spoke with then-Idaho Department of Correction Director Henry Atencio, he wrote. He followed that discussion up with a January 2018 letter to Atencio, Bartlett wrote in the affidavit.
“On January 2, 2018, the Ada County Jail was housing 81 prisoners who have been committed to IDOC custody,” Bartlett wrote in his January letter to Atencio, according to the affidavit. “Over the past month, we have had an average of 68 such prisoners each day, and it has taken you an average of over ten (10) days to remove these prisoners from the jail, while female prisoners have taken more than thirty-two (32) days on average.”
According to the affidavit, in May of this year, Bartlett sent a letter to Tewalt, the new director of the Idaho Department of Correction. In that letter, he wrote that the Ada County Jail had failed an annual inspection in 2018 because it was overcrowded and, had the department’s prisoners not been in the jail, the jail would have passed inspection.
“This year our annual inspection occurred on March 26, 2019, and once again, due to the number of people in my facility who should have been in your facility, the inspector found we again failed to meet our compliance standard due to being overcrowded,” Bartlett wrote in the letter, according to the affidavit.
Bartlett wrote in the affidavit filed Thursday, “despite assurances that the problem would be resolved, nothing has changed.”
JUDGMENTS OF CONVICTION
On Nov. 14, the number of inmates who had been convicted and were awaiting transport to a prison facility, reached a three-year high, according to the memorandum filed in support of the motion to hold Tewalt in contempt.
On Friday, 129 people had been convicted and were in the Ada County Jail when they had actually been sentenced to a prison facility. Of that number, 60 had been in the jail longer than seven days, and 21 had been in the jail less than seven days, according to the report from Orr.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office notifies the Idaho Department of Correction in three ways every business day about inmates who are ready for transport to prison, according to an affidavit written by Ada County Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Johnson, filed Thursday.
According to the affidavit, deputies fill out a special form the department has requested they use. The Ada County Jail’s transport coordinator also sends an email to the department with a daily list of prisoners ready to be transported to a facility. The jail captain or a sheriff’s lieutenant also sends a letter to the department each day letting the director know which prisoners are ready for transport, according to Johnson’s affidavit.
“The Ada County Sheriff respectfully requests that this Court hold Josh Tewalt, Director of the Idaho State Department of Correction, in contempt for Violating this court’s Order requiring the Department of Correction to remove qualifying inmates from the Ada County Jail, and impose such civil sanctions as may be required to ensure the Court’s Order is accomplished,” according to the memorandum.
A court date has not been scheduled in the case, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository.
Ray, the spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction, declined to comment Friday night.