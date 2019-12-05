BOISE — Following three hours of public testimony, the Board of Ada County Commissioners Wednesday approved plans for the second and final section of the Dry Creek Ranch subdivision after more than a decade of planning and pushback from local residents worried about growth.
The second phase of Dry Creek Ranch will contain 682 lots with 652 single-family homes plus other housing. There will be a mix of residential single-family lots, multifamily lots, a small number of commercial lots and space for an additional fire station for the Eagle Fire District.
In August 2018, the prior board of commissioners approved the final plat of the first phase, which contains more than 1,100 units, the Idaho Press previously reported. The community is near State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road in unincorporated Ada County.
Once 550 lots are built, Highway 55 will be widened between Beacon Light Road and the Shadow Valley Golf Course, according to previous Idaho Press reporting.
Boise Hunter Homes is in charge of the project, and Hethe Clark, a lawyer for the developer, said the company worked on creating more open space and farmland in their subdivision since the application was first sent in.
"Forty-eight percent of the area is open space," said Clark, adding that the subdivision would offer regional trail access and an acre-and-a-half of farmland that would provide produce to Dry Creek residents.
Commissioners placed conditions on the development as part of their approval, including that homebuyers in Dry Creek must be told that school, fire and emergency medical services will not be fully online until the entire development is built out 10 to 15 years down the line.
"Just philosophically, I'm not a big fan of planned communities because I think I've seen planned communities have not been planned communities. … They need to be phased out over time," said board Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon, adding that the developer had done its "due diligence" in this project's planning process.
Kenyon said she was not pleased with the prospect of allowing another planned community in the Boise Foothills, and noted that, under Ada County's 2006 comprehensive plan — under which the Dry Creek Ranch subdivision's original application was accepted — commissioners weren't left with much choice.
"I have no other recourse than to grant and approve this application," Commissioner Rick Visser said, noting that, in Ada County's record for the application, there were 107 stated requirements and four ordinances the developer needed to follow, and the developer had done so.
The commission listened to testimony from over 20 people, including construction business owners and environmentalists.
"Once that land is gone, it's gone forever, so, for God's sake, think about what heritage we'll be leaving our children," Shelly Brock, an activist who does not want the Dry Creek subdivision to be built, told the commission.
Multiple construction company owners spoke in favor of the development, including Meridian-based home builder Wayne Stacy.
"This subdivision is important for me and my family and the crews who work for me," Stacy said, in a sentiment echoed by other builders who expected Dry Creek's home construction would enhance their businesses' futures.
Boise Hunter Homes had its development agreement approved in 2017. The initial development was approved for 3,500 units; the developer later lowered the unit count to 1,800.
"To sort of take it up 20,000 feet to whomever stated this earlier today: Growth is happening, we're not going to turn off the spigot as much as maybe we might hope that we would," Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said.
Commissioners expressed concern that the subdivision's growth would be difficult for county resources to deal with as expansion continued, but acknowledged the subdivision would go through.
"We have a real duty to think about how we grow and how to grow in a fiscally responsible way," Lachiondo said. "I am worried that, despite the significant impact fees paid into our local districts, the ongoing costs of maintenance and operations to provide services to this development are going to be challenging."