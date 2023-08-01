Boise native Elijah Spencer has her sights set on representing the U.S. in shooting sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Spencer, who graduated this spring from Timberline High School in Boise, recently headed to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she’ll train in target shooting during a six-week summer residency.
Spencer, who was introduced to precision shooting through 4-H in 2017, is a current member of the U.S. ranked shooting team, making her eligible to participate in world cups and other international matches. She also isn’t conceding the possibility of making the U.S. Olympic team for the 2024 games in Paris, though she admits that’s a long shot.
Spencer is convinced she developed the grit to excel among elite company through 4-H; she is part of the University of Idaho Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program in Ada County.
“You commit your whole life when you decide to be an Olympic athlete. 4-H has taught me a lot of the necessary skills, like discipline and respect for those who have done it before you,” Spencer said. “With 4-H that’s literally the motto: Make the best better.”
Spencer recently claimed the repeat title of Idaho champion during the state 4-H shooting competition. She was equally happy about the success her teammates enjoyed at the event, however, having helped to coach them throughout the past year. Teammate Lindsay Baker took fourth place overall in the senior category and qualified for 4-H nationals — Spencer isn’t eligible since she competed in nationals last year. Teammate Brianna Poirier took first place in each discipline in the intermediate category. Teammate Ehylla Walker won first overall in the junior category.
In the summer of 2022, Spencer beat out 300 shooters to be named small-bore champion at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship, hosted in Grand Island, Nebraska.
She was also the only competitor in the 18-and-under age group to make the finals in both the air gun and small-bore rifle events during the USA Shooting Junior Olympic Rifle National Championship, hosted in May at Hillsdale College in Michigan.
“I have a huge support system through 4-H,” Spencer said. “Their local leaders helped me find a place to practice and keep practicing. They have played a huge role in how I’ve gotten to where I am in 4-H and in shooting.”
Spencer has been involved in 4-H for more than a decade. Initially her focus was on family and consumer sciences activities, such as sewing, cooking and baking. Upon joining the Ada County 4-H club about six years ago, however, she had the opportunity to try target shooting, practicing with an air gun — which is essentially a stronger version of a pellet gun — during the initial year.
Spencer had never held a firearm prior to her first day of shooting, and she couldn’t hit any of the milk jugs set up as her targets at first. However, she enjoyed the activity and decided to stick with it. 4-H Shooting Sports, open to youth ages 8 to 18, teaches roughly 500,000 boys and girls each year about the fundamentals of marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, the principles of hunting and conservation ethics.
Spencer insists she achieved her goals through hard work rather than innate talent. Her 4-H leaders, Tim and Pat Oren, were both experienced shooting instructors who encouraged her to practice relentlessly. Tim Oren is a USA Shooting certified coach.
“The biggest thing they taught me was to keep going and keep working at it. Shooting is not the easiest sport in the world. It takes time,” Spencer said. “They always believed I could do it, even though I wasn’t the most naturally gifted at the sport.”
To supplement her weekly 4-H practices, Spencer set up an air gun target range inside of her home, where she shoots daily. By her second year, she was also shooting small-bore rifles through 4-H. In 2019, she also began shooting with the Meridian Optimist Junior Rifle Club.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Spencer began to take her hobby more seriously, aiming to earn a college scholarship. She hired Jamie Lynn Corkish, an American sport shooter who won a gold medal during the 2012 Summer Olympics, as her personal coach.
Spencer qualified for her first Junior Olympics in 2021 and failed to break into the top 100. At the 4-H championships a few months later, however, she finished among the top 10 individuals.
During 2022, she enjoyed far greater success. She won the Idaho 4-H Small-bore Championships at the Jerome County Gun Club before claiming the title as national 4-H small-bore champion, and then finishing top in her age group in the Junior Olympics.
Spencer’s keen aim has earned her a college scholarship to compete on one of the nation’s top shooting sports programs at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. After college, Spencer plans to serve as a 4-H shooting sports coach.
“Working hard in the end is always going to win out in shooting. You see it time after time: Keep going and keep practicing,” Spencer said.