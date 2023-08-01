Elijah Spencer

Elijah Spencer, a 2023 graduate of Timberline High School in Boise, recently headed to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she’ll train in target shooting during a six-week summer residency.

 Submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise native Elijah Spencer has her sights set on representing the U.S. in shooting sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Spencer, who graduated this spring from Timberline High School in Boise, recently headed to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she’ll train in target shooting during a six-week summer residency.

Recommended for you

Load comments