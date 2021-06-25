BOISE — After the Citizens Advisory Committee gave the Ada County Commission three ideas for potential future uses of the Expo Idaho site, the county asked the Urban Land Institute to evaluate each one.
The three options are updating the Western Idaho Fair fairgrounds facility, building a new multiuse sports and entertainment complex and creating a mixed-use town center.
On Thursday, the Urban Land Institute’s panel recommended to the commissioners a plan that intertwined all three options on the 247-acre site.
The location is at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Chinden Boulevard in unincorporated Ada County. The next steps of the potential project are uncertain as the county commission continues evaluating the options.
On Wednesday, Ada County released results from a survey in which 86% of nearly 3,500 respondents said they want to keep the Western Idaho Fair in its same location. When asked about desired amenities, 52% of responded said they want a Greenbelt expansion and 51% said they want natural spaces. Slightly more than a third (36%) said they want a sports complex/stadium and 32% want an agricultural heritage park.
Because of the size of the site, the Urban Land Institute panelists recommended thinking in terms of “and” rather than “or.”
“This site is large enough to do a multitude of things,” panelist Nicolia Robinson said.
The panelists frequently discussed the idea of creating a “generational” project. To accomplish all three uses, construction could take more than 10 years, they said. To avoid the project being derailed by turnover in the county commission, the presentation included a recommendation to “establish an election-proof governance.”
“Downtime is the enemy of public benefit,” was another point raised in the slideshow presentation.
The panelists also discussed the idea of creating uses that can be maximized 18 hours a day. Since the entire project would be costly, maximizing uses to create as many revenue streams as possible was a key component to the presentation.
One example would be selling naming rights to a potential new baseball stadium that could house a Triple-A minor league team. The Boise Hawks, of the independent Pioneer League, currently play at Memorial Stadium on the Expo Idaho site.
Each of the original three scenarios are costly. Upgrading the Expo and focusing on the agricultural heritage center would cost $90-$100 million, the Urban Land Institute estimated. Focusing on sports and recreation, with a recreational field complex plus a stadium, would cost $135-150 million. Creating a mixed-use town center would be $80-200 million.
“You’ve given us a lot to think about,” Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck said. “There’s no question about that.”
Commissioner Ryan Davidson said, “It’s not my expertise so I’m glad we could bring you in because I’m definitely looking forward to getting your wisdom on this project.”
Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said she supports the idea of making the Citizens Advisory Committee more permanent. “I think you’re really headed in the right direction,” she told the Urban Land Institute’s panel.
The public survey will remain open until Sept. 1. The situation remains fluid. Ultimately, commissioners will guide the future plans.
“How can Expo Idaho deliver the broadest public benefit to the citizens of Ada County?” panelist David Armitage asked.