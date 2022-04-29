The Idaho Department of Water Resources director issued an Emergency Drought declaration for 34 counties, including Ada and Canyon counties.
Gov. Brad Little approved the declaration Friday, according to a news release. The declaration took effect immediately.
“The U.S. Drought Monitor Map … classified all Idaho counties located south of the Salmon River as being in moderate to severe drought,” according to the news release. “All Idaho counties south of the Salmon River are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions and low water supply," officials said.
Ada County and most of Canyon County are in a moderate drought, but the western part of Canyon County is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map.
Most reservoirs in the southern half of Idaho were between 20% and 65%of capacity, the release said. This makes it more likely many reservoirs will not fill.
The Department of Water Resources can now consider applications for temporary changes to existing water rights and temporary exchanges of water rights, the release said.
“If water users are interested in filing an application for a temporary change in water right, they should follow IDWR guidelines,” the release said. “For more information they can contact IDWR by phone at 208-287-4800, or visit IDWR’s Drought Declarations webpage.”