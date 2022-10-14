BOISE — Misleading claims, cherry-picked statistics and inapt comparisons are common in political campaign commercials, and all are found in Idaho’s current crop, along with some heartwarming appeals, big smiles and gorgeous Idaho scenery.
“Some of these ads are really touching into fear, threats, or anger in reaction to the current administration, and using that to try to aid their own reelection,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.
Three Idaho statewide candidates currently have commercials airing on broadcast television around the state: Longtime GOP U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who has four; GOP lieutenant governor candidate Scott Bedke, who has two 15-second spots that run as “bookends” by airing within the same commercial break; and Democratic candidate for Idaho Attorney General Tom Arkoosh.
Here’s a look at the ads and the claims they make:
CRAPO: ENERGY AD
Crapo’s first commercial to roll out featured the senator holding a gallon of milk and a gas can, and blaming President Biden for inflation. Here’s the wording of the ad, which features Crapo speaking:
“Thanks to Joe Biden, food, fuel, everything costs too much. His energy policies and massive spending spree are driving skyrocketing prices, fueling the worst inflation in decades. Two years ago we were a self-sufficient, energy-independent, energy-exporting nation. Today our energy production has been crippled. I’m Mike Crapo, I approved this message. Let’s stop the spending free-for-all, let loose American energy and fix inflation.”
While it’s true that the U.S. is seeing rampant inflation, there are numerous causes, and economists differ as to how much blame the Biden Administration bears, noting that prior to Biden’s big American Rescue Plan Act, the Trump Administration passed much larger stimulus bills between the CARES Act and the measures that followed it.
As to the claim about energy independence, Crapo points to an announcement from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 28, 2020, that U.S. energy production in 2019 had exceeded consumption for the first time in 62 years.
On Feb. 18, 2022, the same agency reported the U.S. petroleum trade had made a historic shift toward net exports in 2020, but that that occurred because of the drop in demand during the pandemic, and it was expected to shift back toward net imports during 2022. The EIA has issued numerous reports since then, however, showing that overall energy production in the United States is up, with the U.S. becoming the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas in the first half of 2022; and production up from renewable sources of energy.
Overall, by the definition used in 2020, the U.S. remains energy independent today, as reported by Forbes in March in an article headlined, “Surprise! The U.S. is still energy independent,” and another article that Forbes published on Oct. 1 headlined, “U.S. Energy Independence Has Grown.”
Crapo’s claim in his ad that “today our energy production has been crippled” is false. “It’s not representative, at least in this instance, of what’s actually going on,” Kettler said.
CRAPO: VETERANS AD
Crapo’s second commercial focuses on veterans, featuring a young woman veteran from Boise. Here’s the wording of the ad, which features her speaking for most of it:
“After the evacuation in Afghanistan, I really appreciated Mike Crapo’s ability and awareness that he needed to reach out to veterans, and increase veteran support, especially to veterans that had served in the global war on terror. Mike Crapo’s efforts helping veterans is very personal to me and I greatly appreciate it. My name is Adrianna Lorenz, I served in the United States Navy and I support Sen. Mike Crapo.”
According to Crapo’s campaign, Lorenz served in the Navy, lives in Boise, and is a Persian Gulf veteran. She did not serve in Afghanistan, though the ad seems to imply that.
“It’s unclear whether it’s emphasizing policy successes or more constituent services,” Kettler said of the ad, noting that it’s not uncommon for politicians to run “testimonial” ads in which a constituent details how the office’s constituent services operation helped him or her. “It does seem to be lacking a little in some details here,” she said.
CRAPO: BORDERS AD
Crapo’s third commercial opens with ominous music and appears to show a criminal jumping the border fence at the nation’s Mexican border, then loading black plastic-wrapped packages into the back of a car. The ad says, “Joe Biden’s open borders have threatened our neighborhoods and our children’s safety. Fentanyl related deaths have increased right here in Idaho. Gang members transport fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our schools and communities.” Shifting to an image of Crapo, it continues, “This has got to stop. I’m Mike Crapo. I approved this message. It’s time we control our borders and shut down the pipeline of drugs and violence into Idaho.”
While it’s true that Idaho has seen an increase in fentanyl overdose deaths, the footage is stock footage, Crapo’s campaign said, and not from any actual crime, nor does it show gangs bringing drugs to Idaho or to Idaho schools. “To convey the message of very poor border security and the dangers it causes, we used a combination of available stock footage and actual recording of Senator Crapo in Idaho,” said Crapo campaign spokesman Parker Harrell.
Kettler said the ad is “tapping into emotions of fear and threat,” and “perhaps tapping into that fear to make an argument about why he should be reelected.” That echoes GOP campaign ads across the nation, she said, that are faulting Democrats on crime.
“The visuals that are used in campaign ads are always really interesting,” she said.
CRAPO: IRS AD
Crapo’s latest commercial focuses on increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, echoing claims that have been widely debunked when made by other politicians including Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy. Here’s the wording of the ad:
“Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi just supersized the IRS. To get more money to spend. Eighty billion dollars. Five times the current budget of the IRS. 87,000 new recruits. An IRS larger than the Pentagon. But this battle isn’t over. I’ll keep fighting to protect law-abiding, hard-working Idahoans. I’m Mike Crapo and I approved this message. We must stop Washington’s overreach.”
An “AP Fact Check” in August found those claims “misleading.” The IRS currently has about 80,000 employees, the AP reported, and it has lost about 50,000 employees over the past five years due to attrition. More than half of its employees who work in enforcement are currently eligible for retirement. Enforcement staff has fallen by 30% since 2010 due to GOP-backed budget cuts, even as the filing population has increased. The new funding will cover filling those vacancies and adding staff over the next 10 years, along with other improvements such as revamping the IRS’s technology. Audit rates for Americans earning less than $400,000 a year aren’t expected to change.
Crapo’s campaign cites figures showing the IRS had the equivalent of 78,661 full-time employees in fiscal year 2021; and that the Pentagon houses 24,000 military and civilian employees and 3,000 non-defense support personnel. The Pentagon is the national headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense, which employs 2.91 million people and is the largest employer in the world. The IRS has offices across the country.
“It does sound catchy,” Kettler said of the IRS vs. Pentagon claim. “It’s comparing apples to oranges here a little bit, not making an accurate comparison between the similar headquarters versus a full agency.”
She called it “quite the claim” to suggest that funding the IRS is equivalent to attacking “law-abiding, hard-working Idahoans.”
“I know Republicans have been especially frustrated with the IRS since the Obama Administration,” Kettler said, when there was concern that Tea Party groups were being audited over their non-profit status. “It’s definitely casting the entire agency in a negative light. I think citizens have a negative perception of the IRS already, just due to what it does, and also the challenges they’ve experienced over the last few years, delays in processing and all that.”
“Casting that and framing that in a way that the Biden Administration is trying to beef it up to kind of like come after people is concerning,” Kettler said, “and will probably lower trust further in the IRS.”
You can watch Crapo's campaign ads on the Idaho Press' YouTube page.
BEDKE: BEDKE VS. BIDEN AD
Scott Bedke, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, has two 15-second TV ads running that pair together, running at different points during the same commercial break. Here’s the wording of the first one:
“Bedke vs. Biden. Joe Biden is ruining our country. Scott Bedke is fighting back. Having passed the single largest tax cut in state history, Scott Bedke has the courage to fight back and protect Idaho values.” It closes with an image of Bedke reading to young children. Here’s the wording of the second one:
“Unlike Joe Biden’s inflationary spending, Scott Bedke balanced Idaho’s budget, created a record surplus. Then Scott Bedke returned that surplus to Idaho’s taxpayers and made Idaho the least-regulated state. Scott Bedke for lieutenant governor.” The ad features several images of Bedke smiling broadly in various settings, then closes with a photo of him on his ranch.
Kettler said it’s somewhat surprising that the first ad appears to be focused almost entirely on national issues, when it’s for a candidate for lieutenant governor. “It’s very much like he’s running against the president, not focused on his actual opponent,” she said, Democratic candidate Terri Pickens-Manweiler.
The claim about the president “ruining our country” is similar to rhetoric used by Democratic candidates in the 2018 mid-term elections referring to then-President Trump, Kettler said. “We see this sort of language used a lot in campaign ads,” she said. “It’s just interesting seeing it in statewide races, not congressional races.”
The second ad has more content about Idaho issues, highlighting legislative accomplishments. Kettler said the “credit-claiming” is common for legislators, even if the accomplishments listed were those of both the executive and legislative branches together. The smiles, she said, show “he’s enthusiastic about his time in the Legislature, time as speaker, and what they accomplished. … This is something he is proud of and enthusiastic about.”
ARKOOSH: ‘EXPERIENCE, ABILITY, INDEPENDENCE’ AD
Arkoosh’s ad is “kind of like a traditional campaign ad in many ways,” Kettler said, “in that a lot of it is introducing himself and kind of some core experiences or values, which is important for a candidate that probably doesn’t have near as high name recognition as his opponent, while also trying to draw some contrasts with his opponent.” Here’s the wording of the ad:
“He’s regarded as one of Idaho’s most effective and experienced legal minds. His name is Tom Arkoosh. A 4th generation Idahoan, Tom a believes in our Constitution and democracy, and unlike his opponent he will not pander to the extremists who undermine the rule of law. In Tom Arkoosh, we have an attorney general who will advise and protect, not for any political party but for the people of Idaho.”
Kettler noted that it’s the only ad of the group that makes reference to the candidate’s opponent, GOP nominee and former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador. “Running as a Democrat in a statewide race in Idaho is a challenge,” she said. “There’s a sizeable voter registration gap and all those things to overcome. So you need to be hitting some key criticisms of your opponent to be able to pull voters over. You need Republicans, you need unaffiliated voters to be supporting you, you can’t just rely on Democratic voters.”
Labrador has “pretty high name recognition,” Kettler noted, having run for governor in 2018 after his four terms in Congress.
As far as Arkoosh’s claim that Labrador will “pander to extremists,” Kettler said, “Different people are going to view it differently as to whether it’s accurate or not, but it does seem to be one of the concerns people bring up about Labrador, including some of the Republicans that have been endorsing Arkoosh.” She said it’s tied to comments Labrador has made about how he’ll be a partner to conservative legislators if elected attorney general, and how he views the office as a political one and plans to be more aggressive than current GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.