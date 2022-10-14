Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Misleading claims, cherry-picked statistics and inapt comparisons are common in political campaign commercials, and all are found in Idaho’s current crop, along with some heartwarming appeals, big smiles and gorgeous Idaho scenery.

“Some of these ads are really touching into fear, threats, or anger in reaction to the current administration, and using that to try to aid their own reelection,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.

Crapo border wall campaign ad image

This image from a campaign ad for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo appears to show a criminal jumping over the nation's southern border and running, then loading drugs into a car, with the suggestion that the drugs are bound for Idaho. It's actually stock footage.
Arkoosh campaign commercial image tractor

This image from a TV campaign commercial for Tom Arkoosh, the Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General, shows Arkoosh shaking hands with a farmer in a field.

