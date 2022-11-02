Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — As Tuesday’s election approaches, the latest round of campaign ads hitting the state’s airwaves features some beautiful Idaho scenery, some questionable claims, and a couple of hard-hitting attacks.

“When you’re the incumbent, and it looks like you’re in a pretty good position, you can focus more on just highlighting the successes you’ve had, highlighting your record and why you deserve another term, rather than try to spend too much energy trying to attack or identify the negatives for the other candidates,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.

AdWatch Arkoosh ad with Labrador 'lying now'

This image from the most recent Arkoosh for Attorney General TV campaign ad shows GOP opponent Raúl Labrador at a 2017 congressional town hall, saying Labrador was was “lying then and he’s lying now.”
AdWatch Pickens Manweiler and dog

Terri Pickens Manweiler, candidate for lieutenant governor, with a shotgun and her dog, Bailey, in an image from her latest campaign commercial.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments