BOISE — As Tuesday’s election approaches, the latest round of campaign ads hitting the state’s airwaves features some beautiful Idaho scenery, some questionable claims, and a couple of hard-hitting attacks.
“When you’re the incumbent, and it looks like you’re in a pretty good position, you can focus more on just highlighting the successes you’ve had, highlighting your record and why you deserve another term, rather than try to spend too much energy trying to attack or identify the negatives for the other candidates,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.
That’s likely why the hardest-hitting criticisms of opponents in the latest ads are from Democratic candidates.
Here’s a look at the latest ads and their claims:
GOV. BRAD LITTLE: ‘Results’ Ad
Incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little has his first ad of the general election campaign airing now; he went months without airing ads after running several before the May primary election. His new ad features some of the same images from the primary campaign commercials: Little on a job site with workers, in a classroom with kids, visiting with people in a diner and near a home, walking in a Capitol hallway, and on the ranch.
Here's the wording of the ad, which alternates between a narrator and Little himself speaking:
“Governor Brad Little is delivering results for Idaho taxpayers. No. 1 state for economic growth. Historic investments in education. Half a billion dollars in tax cuts and a billion dollars in tax rebates.” “I’m Brad Little. Idaho’s economy is booming because we cut taxes, cut regulations and cut state government down to size. As your governor, I’ll keep fighting to create jobs and put more money in your pockets.” “Brad Little. Strengthening Idaho’s economy, fighting for taxpayers.”
Kettler said the ad highlights “components of his record that he’s really proud of and that would appeal to people, because we know that the economy is one of the major concerns for voters right now.”
As far as “cutting state government down to size,” the total number of full-time-equivalent state employees in 2018, when Little was elected, was 19,600, according to state budget documents; this year, it’s 20,338.
Idaho’s state general fund budget this year is $4.6 billion, up from $3.5 billion in 2018. But the state’s population also has grown substantially. A University of Idaho report in August found that Idaho is the fastest-growing state for population growth. The state’s population grew 2.9% just from 2020 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census; 2021 was the 5th year in a row that Idaho led the country in population growth.
Idaho was named the No. 1 state for economic growth by US News and World Report in 2021; has seen low unemployment compared with most states and other positive financial indicators; and it has made historic investments in education for the past few years, along with enacting record tax cuts and rebates. Little also has focused on cutting and streamlining state regulations since he first was elected governor in 2018, making substantial reductions.
However, economists disagree with Little’s contention that a state’s economy booms because of tax cuts and reductions in regulation. Most believe tax cuts can spur economic growth, but that that’s not the guaranteed outcome, as other factors are in play as well.
“Tax cuts can boost economic growth. But the operative word there is ‘can,’” NPR reported in an in-depth fact check article in 2015 that delved into multiple economic studies and interviewed experts. “It's by no means an automatic or perfect relationship.”
Geoffrey Black, Boise State University professor of economics, said Idaho is experiencing strong economic growth and low unemployment, but it’s also seeing huge increases in housing costs and a labor shortage so extensive it’s forcing businesses to close. “What’s been happening in Idaho, it’s the opposite of what normal fiscal policy is,” he said, which would call for cutting taxes or increasing government spending to spur the economy in times of recession, but doing the opposite in times of inflation.
Idaho’s record tax cuts the past two years were “a little early … especially if you’re trying to fight inflation,” he said. “Compared to a lot of places, I think we’re doing pretty well.” A major factor, he said, in Idaho’s boom is the rise of remote work, which has allowed more people to move to Idaho and bring their work with them. Because having a skilled labor force attracts employers, “The increases in education spending have been positive,” Black said.
TOM ARKOOSH, ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE
Arkoosh has had two new TV ads in recent weeks. The most recent focuses on abortion. It opens with footage of GOP opponent Raúl Labrador, at a congressional town hall meeting in May 2017, then shifts to Arkoosh with his wife and one of his daughters, walking in an idyllic Idaho setting. Here’s the wording of the ad:
Labrador, at town hall: “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.” Then, Arkoosh’s voice: “He was lying then and he’s lying now, saying Idaho’s laws won’t cause women to die and doctors to leave Idaho. We have two daughters. If they were at risk with a non-viable pregnancy, and their doctors threatened with felony charges if they provide the help that’s needed? Well, that’s not the kind of Idaho I want, not for my daughters or for yours.”
Labrador’s comment at the town hall about health care went viral in 2017; Politifact, the fact-checking site run by the non-profit Poynter Institute, researched it and rated it “Pants On Fire,” its worst rating. Days after the comment, Labrador said he meant to refer to hospitals not turning away sick people, and that his comment was “inelegant,” but Politifact still gave the comment lowest rating even taking that into account.
Kettler said, “They did all the research and said that he was lying, so I think that’s pretty good evidence to include in this case that what he said was not accurate.”
Overall, she said the ad is an “interesting combination” of an attack ad against an opponent and an appeal to like-minded voters on the abortion issue. “Surveys or polls seem to suggest that if you look at the majority of the population, they have a more moderate preference on abortion,” Kettler said. Given that, and Idaho’s current abortion laws, which include no exception to preserve the health of the mother, “It seems likely that Idaho policy is currently much stricter than what most Idahoans would prefer. … I do think the health of the mother is a key point, where most people think that there needs to be exceptions there.”
In the “Idaho Debates,” which were televised statewide on Idaho Public Television, Labrador strongly defended Idaho’s current “trigger” law, which bans all abortions, at any stage of pregnancy, providing only an affirmative defense against felony prosecution for doctors who can prove in court that the abortion was performed to “prevent the death” of the mother from causes other than suicide, or in rape or incest cases in which a police report was presented to the doctor. The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Idaho in federal court, contending the lack of a health exemption violates federal law.
“The reality is that our law is really clear,” Labrador said during the Oct. 3 debate. “If a woman’s life is in jeopardy, that the abortion can be provided … so our law would allow the abortion. … We need to defend the law of Idaho instead of saying that we’re going to cave to the federal government.” He also contended the Idaho law wouldn’t apply to treatment of an ectopic pregnancy, a dangerous and often life-threatening complication, because “it’s not even a viable pregnancy,” but the federal court found otherwise, and Idaho’s law contains no exception for no-viable pregnancies.
Hundreds of Idaho doctors have been speaking out against the law, saying it risks “catastrophic outcomes” for patients and is likely to worsen Idaho’s obstetrician shortage.
Kettler said the ad’s “message is pretty clear,” including the personal elements of Arkoosh including his own family. Because Arkoosh is less well-known than Labrador, a former four-term Idaho congressman, she said, “I think this type of ad helps contrast himself with his opponent while also sharing some key information about himself.”
Arkoosh’s previous ad in recent weeks focused on his endorsement by more than 50 prominent Idaho Republicans, including former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, who also is a former Idaho Republican Party chairman. Arkoosh is a longtime independent, was briefly a registered Republican, and registered as a Democrat shortly before filing to run in July.
TERRI PICKENS MANWEILER, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR CANDIDATE
Pickens Manweiler’s GOP opponent, longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, is continuing to run the same ads he was running last month, focusing on criticisms of President Joe Biden and touting by contrast Bedke’s record as speaker. Pickens Manweiler has run two TV ads. The latest one features images of her, holding a gun, with her dog, Bailey. Here’s its wording:
“I’m Terri Pickens Manweiler. I’m running to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor. This is my dog Bailey. The truth is she’s not a good hunting dog. She’s like my opponent that way. For 20 years Mr. Bedke just got worse at his job. All those bad bills, tax cuts for big corporations, but no relief for homeowners crushed by property taxes? As speaker of the House, Mr. Bedke let it all happen. At least my dog Bailey is good company. As for Mr. Bedke? Well, that dog just don’t hunt.” (dog whines) “I’m Terri Pickens Manweiler and I approved this message.”
Kettler said, “It’s just really adorable – it’s a super-cute dog. It’s a fascinating ad. You've got a clear attack on her opponent, really calling into question his leadership as speaker of the Idaho House.” But at the same time, the imagery shows Pickens Manweiler, who like Bedke is a fourth generation Idahoan, in a setting that fits Idaho lifestyles. “And then you add in a really adorable dog,” Kettler said. “It’s a more unique framing perhaps than what we often see for attack ads. It keeps it a little lighter, though there’s definitely some negative elements.”
Most of Pickens Manweiler’s attacks on Bedke are “very subjective,” Kettler said, as they give her opinions on his leadership and on the value of corporate tax cut bills, which Idaho has repeatedly passed. While Idaho has enacted some small steps toward property tax relief since Bedke has been speaker, no major reforms have passed, despite widespread debate over them.
Pickens Manweiler’s previous ad introduced her, said she wants to stop the “chaos in the Capitol” and criticized Idaho abortion laws. The Idaho Press wrote about that ad in a column Oct. 23.
SEN. MIKE CRAPO
Crapo, who is seeking a fifth six-year term in the U.S. Senate, has run several TV ads this fall; his latest, “We Are Idaho,” just started running. It features images of Crapo in beautiful outdoor locations in Idaho, along with some on-screen charts and graphics. Here’s the wording of the ad:
“Freedom. Liberty. Pursuing American dreams. That’s Idaho. But Joe Biden severely threatened our way of life. Reckless energy policies sent gas prices soaring. Irresponsible spending and record breaking inflation. Open borders allow dangerous drugs and crime into our neighborhoods. I’m Mike Crapo. I approved this message because we are Idaho and together we’ll fight to protect Idaho’s way of life.”
However, economists say it wasn’t Biden’s policies that sent energy prices soaring; it was the war in Ukraine and the decreasing availability of natural gas. “That was felt immediately,” Black said. “And so you have dramatic increases in natural gas prices which lead to dramatic increases in energy prices in general.”
“We are a net energy exporter, but we also import some,” Black said, meaning U.S. energy prices are impacted by global market changes.
Black said inflation is much higher in the United Kingdom and the European Union than it is here. “It’s obviously a global phenomenon,” he said.
Crapo’s continued tying of illegal immigration and “open borders” to drugs and violence, a claim that’s being made by GOP candidates across the country, was found to be inaccurate in an Oct. 28 Politifact article that specifically mentioned one of Crapo’s earlier ads. The U.S. doesn’t have open borders, Politifact reported; it employs about 20,000 border patrol agents and has border barriers, surveillance and “other tools to limit who, and what, comes into the United States.”
The fact-checking site found that authorities say most drug smuggling is conducted by criminal organizations using U.S. citizens and legal points of entry, not illegal entrants attempting to sneak across the border.
Kettler said the ad draws a contrast between federal policies and Idaho, and the beautiful images “soften some edges” from his earlier ads. Crime and immigration, she noted, are “some issues that right now a lot of Republican voters are concerned about, and that Republicans seem to have an advantage on among voters.”