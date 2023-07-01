Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — Gingerly stepping into the dimly lit room, Eddy sniffed inquisitively in the direction of a soft mat.

A 13-year-old Gordon Setter, Eddy — named for the swirling countercurrent of a river — is a little less spry than he used to be. He steps onto the mat, takes a beef treat, and after a few nibbles, his front legs kneel while his rump drops to the mat in one swift motion.

Pet Acupuncture

Eddy relaxes during his acupuncture treatment.
Pet Acupuncture

Dr. Stephanie Scott places acupuncture needles along the back of Eddy, a 13-year-old Gordon Setter, on Monday.

Recommended for you

Load comments