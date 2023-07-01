MERIDIAN — Gingerly stepping into the dimly lit room, Eddy sniffed inquisitively in the direction of a soft mat.
A 13-year-old Gordon Setter, Eddy — named for the swirling countercurrent of a river — is a little less spry than he used to be. He steps onto the mat, takes a beef treat, and after a few nibbles, his front legs kneel while his rump drops to the mat in one swift motion.
“That’s a flop,” his owner, Bonnie Streufert, said.
Eddy is visiting Dr. Stephanie Scott, a veterinarian who offers acupuncture, at Intermountain Pet Hospital’s Meridian location. The ancient practice, originating in Chinese culture, uses thin needles placed strategically around the body to treat pain and other ailments. Aside from alleviating pain, it can improve emotional balance, relieve stress and address other common ailments. Its principles are now being used to treat pets, thanks to vets who seek special certifications.
For Eddy, the need for some kind of treatment became clear one day when he was 9, outside with Streufert in the backyard.
“He let out this big yelp, and he couldn’t get up,” Streufert said. “So, excruciating pain.”
Upon arriving to Scott’s office, his welcome treat is typically followed by Scott placing the needles and Eddy falling asleep for the duration of the 20- to 30-minute treatment.
An emergency veterinarian determined that Eddy had some calcification, or hardening of the area around his shoulder blades and the disks in part of his neck. Known as intervertebral disk disease, it can develop as animals get older, when the disks that cushion spinal cord bones either harden or get compromised, causing potentially severe pain.
Though effective surgical treatments exist, they can cost $7,000 to $10,000, Scott said.
Streufert decided to do research for other treatments, which led her to animal acupuncture and eventually, to Dr. Scott. Scott offers acupuncture for around $102 per visit after an initial $181 consultation, or closer to $76 per visit if a client buys a discounted package of six treatments.
Scott specializes in medical acupuncture, which teaches acupuncture techniques based in the scientific study of how acupuncture is understood to work in the body. While traditional acupuncture is rooted in moving energy around the body and unblocking energy flow, medical acupuncture characterizes its work as neuromodulation, Scott said — adjusting the firing of the animal’s nerves, decreasing pain.
It is about “getting the nervous system in the arms, legs, body, to talk to your brain and your spinal cord a little more” to get nerve function back to normal, Scott said.
In humans, acupuncture needles are placed along meridians, mapped millennia ago, that correspond almost perfectly to nerve pathways, Scott said. Veterinarians then adapted that knowledge to animals, she said.
Scott has been providing acupuncture to small animals for about two years, she said. This includes dogs, cats, and the occasional bunny, most of whom are geriatric. Some like Eddy need ongoing treatment, while others benefit and heal from just a few sessions, Scott said.
Though acupuncture has grown popular for animals outside of the Treasure Valley, there are still relatively few specialists locally, she said. There are about five vets who do acupuncture for small animals, including Scott — not many compared to the number of vet clinics, she said. Scott also knows of two large animal acupuncturists who treat animals like sheep, cows and horses, she said.
Scott will soon welcome a patient from Baker City, Oregon — an over three-hour drive — because Scott is one of the closest acupuncturists. Animal acupuncturists are easier to find in cities like Portland and Seattle, but that is an even farther drive, she said.
While Eddy is an especially good boy at falling asleep during his treatments, most animals tend to be a little nervous and need some distraction to help them stay in one place, Scott said. She gives animals who are somewhat antsy a lick mat — a saucer-sized, textured mat slathered with peanut butter or squeeze cheese. And for dogs who are even more nervous, Scott can put a basket muzzle on that has squeeze cheese to lick on the inside.
Alternatively, she might have the owner feed the pet their breakfast or another meal kibble by kibble. It gives the animal something to focus on and keeps them from moving around so much.
“We use food as a big incentive to keep the animal happy and as fear-free as possible,” Scott said.
After Scott removes the needles, Eddy is awakened from his snooze with another treat. Though his gait still appears stiff, Streufert said the treatment has allowed her to continue giving Eddy walks twice a day, and she usually takes him for a little walk around the block right after the session.
Given that there are plenty of acupuncturists for humans locally, indicating it is a practice people see benefit in, Scott believes people will seek it out more for their pets soon, too. That means it is just a matter of time before more veterinarians in the Treasure Valley get certified to offer acupuncture.
“I think in 10 years time it will be a much more common thing,” she said.