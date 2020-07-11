BOISE — At the Idaho Botanical Garden on Friday, Mayor Lauren McLean, several city council members and newly minted Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee gathered with Black activists to hear concerns on a variety of topics concerning policing.
Some attendees were calling out for the outright abolition of police in Boise. Others were asking for funding to be cut in favor of new apparatuses to be set up to assist the public and more transparency in police misconduct investigations.
The event, which was broadcast on Facebook Live, was organized and hosted by Inclusive Idaho, a new group that formed to advocate for racial equity in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
During the two hour event, Black activists and community members expressed their displeasure with the Boise Police Department’s actions at the June 30 Black Lives Matter protest focused on police funding at city hall. At the event, BLM protesters were met with a much larger group of armed counter protesters showing support for law enforcement; there were several physical altercations between the groups.
Lee, who was sworn in the day after the protest, said he reviewed the footage from the event and said he was upset by what transpired. He said he is actively working on making changes so if a similar confrontational protest occurs, the police will act differently. In response to questions from the audience about the need to wait for reforms, he was supportive.
“You have a right to demand it now,” Lee said. “We absolutely have to do better."
BLM protesters said they felt intimidated and targeted by the counter protesters. They were defended by McLean and other city council members; the police union later released a statement stating there was violence “on both sides.”
At Friday’s event, attendees repeatedly questioned the police’s actions at the protest and why they have not made any arrests of individuals caught on video assaulting BLM protesters. They also took issue with the police’s choice to stand with their backs to the counter protesters, which activists said sent the message that BLM protesters were the aggressors.
“There was a group of folks who had guns and a group of folks who did not, but instead of standing by to watch the nonviolent protestors you were policing us,” said Dele Ogrinola, an organizer and a Boise State University student. “You disappointed us when we needed you most.”
Attendees also repeatedly questioned city officials' choice to increase funding for the Boise Police Department roughly $1 million in the next fiscal year, instead of redistributing those resources to social programs, mental health assistance to low-income communities, or creating new ways to respond to calls instead of sending officers. This concept is commonly referred to as defunding or abolishing the police.
McLean said she agreed with the attendees that mental health and addiction services need to be vastly improved, but she repeated her belief that the city could both fund the police and those programs.
“I’m not committed to robbing from Peter to pay Paul, but instead finding out how to create a community with many of you and create a plan to better serve our citizens,” she said.
Former interim Police Chief Ron Winegar, who led the department before Lee was hired, said he agreed with audience members that he did not think police officers should be handling as many calls for services related to mental health as they are, but Idaho state code has left them no choice. He said in Idaho, officers are the only ones authorized to place a mental health hold on someone so they can be taken to a psychiatric facility; Winegar said he believes those with medical backgrounds should be involved.
“We don’t like that model either,” Winegar said. “But we are doing the best we can to make sure our officers are trained and help them with the skills they need to make those decisions.”
While the event's attendees asked about a variety of approaches, they all asked when to expect change.
“How much time can we expect to get actual results?” protest organizer and Boise State University student Ryann Banks said. “If we keep allocating (the city) time, more allies are going to continue to get punched in the face and stalked by white supremacists at their place of work.”