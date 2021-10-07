BOISE — Local activist Ty Werenka won a court challenge against the city of Boise on Thursday after a judge dismissed a citation Werenka received for using a megaphone during a protest against police injustice. The enforcement was an unfair application of the city's noise control ordinance, Ada County Magistrate Judge Ransom Bailey ruled.
"I think it was the right decision, and I'm glad that it didn't end up the other way, because I feel like that would have a major effect on chilling people's speech," Werenka told the Idaho Press after Thursday's hearing.
On April 17, a Saturday, Boise Police Officer Desmond Hooks cited Werenka after the activist marched with a few dozen others through downtown Boise. They were protesting the April 11 killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center (Minnesota) Police officer. During the unpermitted march, Werenka, who is Black, used a megaphone to amplify protest chants such as “justice for Daunte Wright,” “Black lives matter” and “no lives matter until Black lives matter."
After the march, Hooks issued Werenka a $156 ticket for violating a city noise control ordinance by using a megaphone.
Werenka, with his pro bono attorney Ritchie Eppink, challenged the infraction and argued the city's noise control ordinance — city code 5-7-3 — is unconstitutional in that it "grants government agents unbridled discretion to choose when sound amplification is allowed." The code outlaws the use of a “loud amplification device” that is "plainly audible" on a public right-of-way or street from 100 feet away, unless a permit for the amplification is first obtained from an authorized government entity.
After Werenka requested the case be dismissed Thursday, city prosecutor Jonathan Roundy argued that the statute is narrowly tailored, content neutral and does not deny communication channels — the three standards for government, set by U.S. courts, to restrict speech.
The city government has a "significant interest in keeping the city a peaceful place for the folks that live here," Roundy said. And the use of an amplification device is restricted by decibel level, not content, nor are megaphones strictly banned by statute.
"You can use a bullhorn so long as you comply with the decibel restriction," Roundy said. "The words of the statute narrowly apply this ordinance to where people are or have a right to be."
Eppink countered that Roundy's argument "underscores the problems with the ordinance."
"The city allows even megaphone-amplified speech beyond 100 feet so long as the government approves of it," he said. "…Courts, from the United States Supreme Court down to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals down to federal district court here in Idaho, have said that kind of exception is unconstitutional."
Judge Bailey commended both attorneys for their arguments, and he initially denied the defendant's dismissal request. While "there's no question" Werenka's speech was political and took place in a public forum, the noise ordinance appeared content neutral and narrowly tailored, Bailey said.
Then attorneys questioned Hooks, and the judge said he was "troubled" by the officer's testimony. Hooks issued the citation despite not knowing whether the protesters obtained a city permit — if they had, the megaphone would've been allowed. Additionally, Hooks could have warned Werenka that the megaphone was a violation before giving him a ticket. Officers commonly warn, before citing, downtown drivers for noise violations during "the cruise," a weekend tradition in which hot rods loudly circle downtown.
"I sure have heard a fair amount of noise ordinance infractions from 'the cruise' and from downtown," Bailey said.
The dismissal affirmed that the April citation was "discriminatory," Werenka said.
"The state's witness said that they normally handle situations like this different," he said. "I feel like that spoke directly to the discriminatory application, which I think is something the judge wasn't super stoked on."
Eppink said he shares Werenka's satisfaction with the outcome, but he will continue watching "very closely" how the city's noise ordinance is enforced.
"Hopefully the city changes its ordinance, changes its practices," the attorney said. "If they don't, this ordinance is going to continue to be challenged, to the extent that the city tries to use it to censor protesters and squelch free speech."
Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams did not comment on the details of the dismissal but said in an email, "As always we respect the opinion of the court."