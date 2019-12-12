crash

Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Kuna-Mora Road. 

 Ada County Sheriff's Office

Two passengers in a car have been killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies investigated the crash just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Kuna-Mora Road. It appears the driver, who has since been transported to an area hospital, lost control while driving around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole. 

The identities of the driver and passengers has not been released. 

Kuna-Mora Road will be closed by the Interstate 84 exit while crews continue to investigate the crash. 

