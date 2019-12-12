Two passengers in a car have been killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, deputies investigated the crash just after 8 a.m. Thursday on Kuna-Mora Road. It appears the driver, who has since been transported to an area hospital, lost control while driving around a curve. The car rolled into a ditch and hit a power pole.
The identities of the driver and passengers has not been released.
Kuna-Mora Road will be closed by the Interstate 84 exit while crews continue to investigate the crash.
Deputies are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Kuna-Mora Road that occurred just after 8 a.m. It appears the driver lost control while going around a curve. The car rolled over into a ditch and hit a power pole. pic.twitter.com/B9iysqrePz— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 12, 2019