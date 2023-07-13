ACLU Report.jpg

Rodarte Costa began researching policies, punishments and practices at Idaho public schools in September of 2022, with a focus on the Caldwell and Nampa school districts.

 Submitted by ACLU of Idaho

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 12 on KTVB.COM.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho (ACLU) released its "Proud to be Brown: Punishing Latine Culture in Idaho Schools" report on Monday, which scrutinizes dress codes within some Canyon County schools.

Recommended for you

Load comments