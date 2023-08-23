Nampa School District logo NEW 3

The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho cited alleged discriminatory dress code policies in a federal complaint filed against the Nampa School District on behalf of Latine students.

The complaint calls for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Educational Opportunities Section into the NSD.

Haadiya Tariq is a reporter covering Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq, email her at htariq@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

