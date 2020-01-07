GARDEN CITY — The Ada County Highway District on Wednesday will consider approving a preliminary plat of the Spring Rock Subdivision in Kuna.
The district last month approved a staff report on the planned community, which at full build-out would have over 2,200 housing units, commercial lots and a school.
Spring Rock, proposed by Ten Mile Creek, LLC, would have in its first phase 757 single-family building lots, 136 fourplexes, seven commercial lots, 23 lots for common use, one school, one lot planned for multifamily housing and two public utility lots across 477 acres.
ACHD staff is recommending the redesign of 20 roads in the first phase, along with additional traffic-calming measures. The highway district expects there to be over 9,500 vehicle trips in and out of the new development at the end of the first phase’s build-out, with 1,017 vehicle trips at evening rush hour, according to an ACHD staff report. When Spring Rock is fully built-out sometime around 2040, ACHD expects 26,351 vehicle trips per day with 2,563 of those trips coming at the evening rush hour.
The ACHD commission can make recommendations for what a developer should do to counter the traffic impacts a development creates, but cannot deny a development unless it contravenes ACHD policy, district spokeswoman Nicole DuBois said.
DuBois said ACHD is just a “small piece of the puzzle” of the development’s journey through the legal process.
”There are a lot of bodies that make a lot of recommendations,” she said, and in this case, the Kuna City Council will have the most power over whether or not Spring Rock is built.