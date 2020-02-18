BOISE — The Ada County Highway District is paying $1.8 million to the owners of the Smoky Davis meat store after a long legal battle.
ACHD's commission voted Wednesday to pay Gary and Dee Davis for their property. The meat store was knocked down in 2018 for ACHD's expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway/36th Street/State Street intersection.
Because the decision was in the consent agenda, the commission did not debate the settlement in public Wednesday.
Smoky Davis closed Dec. 31, 2017, though the Davises have been looking to reopen their specialty shop as they sought reimbursement from ACHD for their property and the damage done to it. The multigeneration business had operated at State and Arthur streets for 64 years before it was torn down, according to the Smoky Davis Facebook page.
The highway district, which claimed the property through eminent domain, initially offered the Davises $248,260, which the couple rejected, the Idaho Statesman reported. The Davises requested an additional $2.2 million, leading the highway district to take the issue to court, according to an ACHD post from Sept. 19.
"It would be irresponsible for ACHD to simply pay the Davises $2.2 million without fighting it in court when it does not believe this claim is supported by the facts or the law," the post reads.
After Wednesday's settlement, ACHD agreed to a total payment of $1.8 million, which includes damages, including relocation costs, compensation costs, business damages and any other potential harm caused to the Davises' business.