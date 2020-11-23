BOISE — On Nov. 30, the Ada County Clerk’s office will conduct a recount of an election decided by the slimmest of margins.
Just two votes decided the race between Alexis Pickering and Rebecca Arnold in the Ada County Highway District Zone 2, and with a margin that close, Ada County offers a free recount under Idaho statute.
Pickering defeated 16-year incumbent Arnold with 15,735 votes, squeaking past Arnold’s 15,733 votes.
On Monday, the Ada County Clerk’s Office will hand count 5% of the ballots to ensure their counting equipment is accurate, and will conclude the recount by the end of the week, according to a press release from the clerk’s office.
“The full recount is expected to take 4-5 days due to the high volume of absentee and early votes cast during this election. Ballots for ACHD District 2 race are intermingled with all other absentee and early ballots, which necessitates that all those ballots be recounted,” the press release said.
All ballots from the Nov. 3 election were impounded and put in the custody of the Ada County Sheriff after Election Day. The Ada County prosecutor will have final authority in the recount and will announce results after the recount is completed.