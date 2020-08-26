BOISE — On Wednesday night, the Ada County Highway District passed its $135.7 million financial year 2021 budget on a 4-1 vote.
Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe was the only commissioner to vote against the budget, while Commissioners Mary May, Rebecca Arnold, Jim Hansen and Sara Baker voted "aye."
Part of that $135.7 million will go to a number of major projects, including upgrading Chinden Boulevard, improving Maple Grove Road and adding the Cassia Street Bikeway. In broad terms, expenditures will be split between labor at $35.1 million, operations at $27.4 million, capital improvements at $70.4 million and the agency's carpool service, Commuteride, at $2.8 million.