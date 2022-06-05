NAMPA — The Treasure Valley is no stranger to soaring summer temperatures. So what will this summer bring?
The National Weather Service has forecast above-normal temperatures in the region for June through August, and July through September, according to two three-month outlooks published May 19.
There is a 50-60% chance that temperatures will be above normal. The forecast also predicts a 33-44% chance of below-normal precipitation.
The news is unfolding as the Treasure Valley comes to the end of a cooler-than-normal spring that also saw higher-than-normal precipitation, said Troy Lindquist, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. The outlook for summer irrigation has improved since earlier this year when the region faced a dry January and February, as previously reported.
In the summer, the mean June high temperature in the Boise area is 81.4 degrees, 92.7 in July, 90.7 degrees in August, and 80 degrees in September, according to the National Weather Service’s website. The mean low temperature is 54.1 degrees in June, 61.9 in July, 60.8 degrees in August, and 52.6 degrees in September, according to the site.
The Boise Airport receives a little over 11 inches of rain and melted snow, each year, and averages 20 inches of snow per year, according to the National Weather Service. The region usually sees 75% of its precipitation between November and May, according to the National Weather Service.
The total precipitation normal for the Boise area is 0.75 inches in June, 0.21 inches in July, 0.17 in August, and 0.43 in September, according to the National Weather Service.
Last summer, heat records were threatened with frequency during what came to be the region’s hottest summer on record, as previously reported. The area saw 18 days of 100 degree temperatures, falling two days short of the record from 2003, as previously reported. Boise experienced nine consecutive days at or above 100 degrees, tying current records. And low temperatures bottoming out at 70 degrees or higher for 11 days broke the warmest low-temperature record.
Despite the likelihood of higher temperatures this summer, it is hard to tell just how hot this summer will get, said Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.
“You can’t say the high for the summer is going to be 110 or anything like that,” Tannenholz said. “It could be only a few degrees above normal. It’s just impossible to say right now.”
In general, climate change is warming the region, and Idahoans can expect increasingly warm summers in the coming years, as previously reported.
Above-normal temperatures could also have an effect on the amount of irrigation available and the need for it, Lindquist said.
“If we get above-normal temperatures over the summer, there would certainly be a likelihood of increased water consumption to irrigate crops,” Lindquist said.
At the moment, cooler temperatures have delayed snowmelt, he said. That combined with the precipitation received over the past month has lessened irrigation demand, he said.
As for the lower-than-normal summer precipitation, the Treasure Valley region tends to get more precipitation during other times of year anyway, Tannenholz said.
However, Lindquist said, “if we don’t get any precipitation at all over the summer, that’s not really desirable; it’d be nice to have at least some precipitation.”