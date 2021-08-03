BOISE — The Boise School District Board of Trustees unanimously passed a motion to make masks mandatory in schools during a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the district’s pandemic plan for the coming school year, reversing a decision from a July 12 meeting that made masks optional.
“I am sad that we’re at this place right now...but my narrative is simple: students receiving a high-quality education in the classroom, five days a week, in front of their teachers, amongst their peers, is best for students,” said Maria Greeley, vice president of the board, going on to say that a mask mandate is the best way to achieve that while ensuring student and staff safety.
On July 12, the board approved making masks optional for all students and staff, while encouraging unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks. But July 27, the Centers for Disease Control released new guidance for the upcoming school year, recommending that all students, staff, and visitors wear masks, regardless of if they are vaccinated. The updated guidance was prompted by new data on the rapid spread of the delta variant, which is more contagious than previous variants.
Like much of the rest of the country, Ada County has seen a steady increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In a presentation during the meeting, Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts highlighted that the current weekly case rate in the county is at 140.58 per 100,000 people, up from 73.51 per 100,000 people the week of July 12. She also noted that positivity rates for children between the ages of 5-12 in the county has doubled, while the increase of positivity rates for students between the ages of 12-18 has tripled.
Beth Oppenheimer, a board trustee, said that masking is the answer to being able to keep kids in schools five days a week so that they don’t suffer from the mental health effects of social isolation.
“Kids need to be in school, and they need to be surrounded by their fellow students, and they need to be in person with their teachers,” Oppenheimer said. “And if we have to wear a mask to be in school...then that’s what we need to do,” she said, noting that she hopes there is a point where masks will no longer be necessary.
The “number one reason” this new policy was recommended is to address the procedure around quarantining students and staff that are exposed to an individual that is positive for the virus, Roberts said. If two students spend time in close proximity together, and they are both masked, and one eventually tests positive for the virus, but doesn’t have symptoms, the student who was exposed will not have to quarantine, Roberts said. That means more classroom time for more students and staff.
If students were not required to wear masks, and one tested positive, everyone they were close to would have to quarantine, unless the exposed students or staff were vaccinated, Roberts said.
Even if a student tests positive and develops symptoms, they may be able to get tested intermittently afterward to be able to return to school “sooner than the 10 to 14 days we were looking at last year,” Roberts said.
District officials plan to continue talking with local doctors every other week, Roberts said, and are willing to consider changing mask policy if community spread declines. They also plan to look at factors such as the percentage of students who are vaccinated, she said.
As for social distancing in the classroom, it will not have to be as strict because of the effectiveness of masks, but it will not be back to pre-pandemic procedures, Roberts said.
Because the district has had limited issues with transmission of the disease from children playing sports, the same procedures that were in place last year pertaining to athletics will continue this school year with the hope that students will get to enjoy full seasons, Roberts said.