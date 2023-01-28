Biden Student Loan Debt

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. 

 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Originally published Jan. 27 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

New data released by the White House this week shows that 79,000 people in Idaho were on track to have at least some of their student loan debts washed away under a debt-forgiveness executive order. Another 47,000 had pending applications or would have been automatically eligible for the debt forgiveness program, it said.

