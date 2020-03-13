BOISE — The Senate is eyeing some major changes to a bill that would take public money away from abortion providers.
As originally conceived, Rep. Bryan Zollinger's bill would have taken all public money, including the state's share of Medicaid funding, from health care providers such as Planned Parenthood who perform abortions. However, the Idaho Attorney General's office said excluding abortion providers from Medicaid reimbursement for non-abortion services might not hold up in court, and the new proposal would strike the section of the bill that deals with state money, meaning abortion providers would still be able to receive Medicaid funding.
The bill would still ban counties, cities and public health districts from giving any money to abortion providers, except those who perform abortions under the limited exceptions of the federal Hyde Amendment. And, another amendment would add school districts to this list.
"There is concern that some school districts are partnering with abortion providers for the purpose of providing sex education," Branden Durst, a former Boise lawmaker who worked on the bill, told the Senate State Affairs Committee Friday.
Durst said a major motivation for the bill is to ensure cities can't give money to abortion providers.
"We want to make sure that doesn’t happen and Idaho city taxpayers shouldn’t pay for those things," he said.
Zollinger said there aren't any schools or local governments in Idaho giving money to abortion providers now but he wanted to make sure it couldn't happen, pointing to school districts in Washington that have contracted with Planned Parenthood for sex education classes and Austin, Texas, which leases a building to Planned Parenthood.
"It's kind of a preemptive thing," he said.
Direct public funding for abortion, except when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or when it is necessary to save the mother's life, has been illegal since the 1970s. However, health care providers that perform abortions can receive public funds for providing other services.
Planned Parenthood and other groups are still assessing the potential impact of the amended bill, said spokeswoman Rebecca De Leon.
"That being said, it is clear the legislators who proposed these amendments are throwing anything against the wall to see what sticks," she said. "Their only objective is to control people’s bodies and eliminate Planned Parenthood in Idaho. The bill itself, and the amendment process goes to show how little politicians know about private medical decisions between patients and providers, or how funding works for reproductive health care providers."
The committee voted along party lines, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to send the bill to the full Senate. The bill has passed the House, but if the Senate adopts the amendments and then passes it the new version would have to go back to the House to pass again before it could be sent to Gov. Brad Little for his signature.
Zollinger said another tweak may be made to the bill that would reinstate the ban on state funding but exempt Title XIX Medicaid providers. Citing the Attorney General's office, Zollinger said there is one abortion doctor in the state who could be affected by that change.
As well as the defunding bill, a "trigger law" to ban abortion in most cases if the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court case is overturned is working its way through the Legislature. The Senate passed it Thursday, and it is scheduled for a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee at 8 a.m. Monday.