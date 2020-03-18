BOISE — A bill to ban most abortions in Idaho if Roe v. Wade is overturned is headed to Gov. Brad Little's desk.
After an hourlong, emotional debate, the Idaho House voted 49-19 Wednesday afternoon to pass the bill. It would take effect if either federal courts or a U.S. constitutional amendment empower states to ban abortion, making it a felony punishable by two to five years in prison to perform an abortion. It contains exceptions for abortions performed in cases of rape, incest or to save the mother's life.
"Everybody needs to face the consequences of their own personal choices because you're asking a different life to face the consequences," said House Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. "It's not seizing a woman's body part when you get pregnant by choice. … The idea that you should always have a choice to make up your choice isn't a real argument, it's a false argument."
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, asked why men who are responsible for unplanned pregnancies aren’t held responsible for their actions.
“I don’t think that we are treating this fairly, and if we really were, we would hold the impregnator as responsible as the female," she said. "And we’re the ones who have to deal with it in the end."
The bill also ran into opposition from a handful of Republicans who objected to the exemptions. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, called on Idaho to ignore the Supreme Court and ban abortion.
"The Supreme Court gives opinions, and I disagree with the point that they're the supreme law of the land," Scott said. "There's a 10th Amendment. … We do not have to stand …unjust Supreme Court rulings, and I truly believe Roe v. Wade is an unjust Supreme Court ruling that says you can murder life."
The bill's supporters said it could lead to fewer abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe while the Legislature is not in session, since it would make abortion illegal immediately instead of forcing them to wait to pass another law.
"We're not going to make the perfect the enemy of the possible," said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. "We value life in the state of Idaho. We value women in the state of Idaho."