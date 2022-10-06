Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The Idaho Legislature has decided that the life of an unborn fetus is more important than the health of the pregnant woman carrying that fetus, lawyers for the state told the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday.

“The state has exercised its powers to protect the lives of pre-born children,” Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo told the justices. “This is a battle that is properly waged at the ballot box. It is not the place of this court to adjudicate policy disputes.”

The Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan and Justice John R. Stegner hear arguments from Monte Stewart, representing the Idaho Legislature, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, regarding abortion related laws passed by the Idaho Legislature.
Alan Schoenfeld, representing Planned Parenthood, makes oral argument before the Idaho Supreme Court, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, regarding abortion related laws passed by the Idaho Legislature.
The Idaho Supreme Court Justice Gregory W. Moeller comments during oral arguments, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, regarding abortion related laws passed by the Idaho Legislature.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

