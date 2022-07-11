{span}Aaron Paul’s Boise home located on Warm Springs Avenue has been listed for sale. {/span}
Subscribe
Originally published July 8 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho native Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million Boise home, the first home the television star ever purchased in the City of Trees.
The over 2,000-square-foot home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, an indoor thermal swimming pool and 54 French windows and doors, all in a mid-century modern design.
The home, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and designed by world-renowned architect Art Troutner, is located in the East End area of Boise, on Warm Springs Avenue.
According to the listing, "'The Klein House' is one of Troutner's most acclaimed and sought after homes." The home sits on a 1/3-acre lot with a sprawling backyard.
In a tweet posted July 7, the celebrity said while it kills him to say goodbye to the house, "it's time."
The three-time Emmy winner from Emmett, best known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "El Camino," is currently starring in season four of "Westworld" on HBO.
While the star is selling his Boise home, Paul and his wife will still have their massive home in McCall, which was featured in Architectural Digest in 2020.
More from KTVB.COM:
Goodell: 'NFL Sunday Ticket' likely leaving DirecTV
A new local wellness center focuses on traditional Latinx healing methods
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.