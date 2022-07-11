Aaron Paul house

{span}Aaron Paul’s Boise home located on Warm Springs Avenue has been listed for sale. {/span}

 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service

Originally published July 8 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho native Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million Boise home, the first home the television star ever purchased in the City of Trees.

The over 2,000-square-foot home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, an indoor thermal swimming pool and 54 French windows and doors, all in a mid-century modern design.

The home, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and designed by world-renowned architect Art Troutner, is located in the East End area of Boise, on Warm Springs Avenue.

According to the listing, "'The Klein House' is one of Troutner's most acclaimed and sought after homes." The home sits on a 1/3-acre lot with a sprawling backyard.

In a tweet posted July 7, the celebrity said while it kills him to say goodbye to the house, "it's time."

The three-time Emmy winner from Emmett, best known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "El Camino," is currently starring in season four of "Westworld" on HBO.

While the star is selling his Boise home, Paul and his wife will still have their massive home in McCall, which was featured in Architectural Digest in 2020.

