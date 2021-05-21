There were moments when Emily Jenkins felt like the whole world was crumbling down.
Back in November, her parents tested positive for COVID-19. Emily and her twin sister, Ashley, took care of them. The two high school seniors cooked meals and checked in regularly. But they separated within their house and avoided contact.
“Thankfully we got it later on,” Emily Jenkins said, “so then when I got the opportunity to hug my mom, it was a relieving feeling.”
Emily and Ashley are both graduating from Nampa’s Treasure Valley Learning Academy. Emily is the school’s valedictorian and plans to attend Boise State University. Ashley might take some time off to work before heading to college.
A classmate gave the sisters a book of quotes. They kept it on a dresser while they quarantined together. They read a new quote each day.
“We had the strength to take care of our parents,” Ashley said. “That was at least a blessing.”
As they reflect on their high school careers, the sisters are grateful for the experience they had. Ashley thanked her teachers for teaching that failure can be a good thing if you learn from it.
The Jenkins family members are mostly healthy now, left only with a lingering cough, a difficult memory and a lesson for the future.
“Make every moment count,” Emily said of what she’s learned from high school. “Every time you hug your parents or a friend … there’s only so much time you have. Because you don’t know if they’ll have to leave you.”
The Class of 2021 has a shared experience unlike any previous crop of graduates. While the 2020 class missed out on some of the traditions of the last few months of high school, the 2021 group battled the pandemic for more than an entire school year, with repeated schedule changes, constant uncertainty and unparalleled challenges.
As their high school careers come to a close, they move on to the next phase of life with a tested mettle only cultivated through a year widely regarded as truly awful. But with the challenges came the lessons.
In their words, 2021 graduates learned resilience, adaptability and patience. In most years, graduation speeches laud students for how they’ve worked to reach this achievement and prepared to take the next step. But those students didn’t share a bond through failed video conferences, glitches and what it’s like when you accidentally forget to unmute yourself.
“Our whole class has become more persistent and diligent,” said Jersie Pero, a member of the inaugural graduating class of the Nampa Online Virtual Academy, the district's online-learning option that opened in 2020. “A lot of kids compared to us had it a lot easier. We learned you have to work for things. If you really want something, you can’t let things stand in your way.”
Katie Hebdon said she wouldn’t trade the experience for a less tumultuous one. Throughout high school, Hebdon learned time management. The Skyview High School senior was involved with the National FFA Organization and National Honor Society and played volleyball and violin.
The combination of her academics and character led her to become one of two U.S. Presidential Scholars from Idaho.
A self-proclaimed planner, Hebdon was forced to learn how to be more adaptable during the pandemic. The hardest part for her was transitioning back and forth between online, hybrid and in-person schedules.
Hebdon will miss her teachers and classmates the most. She called her teachers, “seriously the best.” They’re the ones who helped her learn about perseverance, optimism and finding joy in the small things. And being more flexible is a skill she’s looking forward to taking with her at the University of Idaho.
“This whole thing taught me to go with the flow,” Hebdon said.
Katelyn Alonzo similarly reflected on her personal growth. She described herself as shy and closed off when she entered Union High School in Nampa. Through the years, she worked on her communication skills and gave a speech at Thursday night’s graduation ceremony.
Alonzo interned at Southwest District Health and the coroner’s office. Her interest in forensics grew. She’ll be enrolling in the honors program at Idaho State University, making her the first in her family to attend college.
Her inspiration came from her father, a naturalized citizen originally from Mexico. Alonzo’s speech touched on overcoming barriers and changing for the better along the way.
She learned “that everything doesn’t have a plan,” Alonzo said. “You have to go with it and make the best of a situation.”
Throughout Dylan Pike’s time at Timberline High School in Boise, he intentionally took rigorous courses in order to challenge himself. He wanted to make himself uncomfortable and test himself in order to better himself as a result.
That’s the way Pike grew up, he said. His senior year was just the same. Uncertainty swirled before he began the football season, and dealing with online learning was also difficult. It wasn’t as easy for students to ask teachers questions, and it wasn’t as easy for teachers to explain concepts to students.
“The thing I’ve learned most is you’re not always going to be given the best hand,” Pike said. “You’re going to be given a crappy hand, and you have to make do with what you've got.”
Pike said Timberline is a place he calls home. He wants to come back even when he’s a student at Oregon State University studying engineering. He looks forward to watching former teammates on the football and baseball fields.
He credited his teachers for creating an atmosphere he wanted to be a part of. He feels prepared for his next phase of life because of them.
The people, seniors repeatedly said, made the difference. That’s why many felt better when they could gather in person more often.
Jaden Johnson, a soon-to-be graduate of Renaissance High School in Meridian, said he’s grateful for the friends he made and the classmates he met.
Johnson initially struggled with online learning because everything felt distant. He stared at a screen instead of being face to face with teachers. He converted a spare room in his house into a classroom. He put a laptop on a portable table.
He also came up with ways to cope with stress. He began writing song lyrics and picked up gardening.
“You've got to figure out what’s important, who’s important and what to spend your energy on,” Johnson said.
Avrie Davisson, another Renaissance senior, felt fear when she tested positive for COVID-19 in October. She had to stay home from school for two weeks. She didn’t have a choice but to be flexible.
The rest of Davisson’s family was assumed to be positive too. The fear came from wondering if she’d spread the virus to vulnerable people like her parents or immunocompromised friends.
As schoolwork piled up, Davisson wondered how she’d get it all done. “My life is falling apart,” she thought to herself.
“Sometimes you just need to take a second to breathe,” Davisson said.
Davisson’s symptoms included feeling tired and losing her taste and smell. It was a “horrible feeling” when she couldn’t taste her mom’s homemade meals.
Eventually Davisson and her family recovered. Now, she’s most looking forward to independence when she studies criminology at the University of Denver.
Davisson thanked teachers for their cooperation and for helping her through the challenges she faced. She took comfort in knowing she wasn’t alone, even though sometimes it might’ve felt like it.
“I’m human, and so are they,” Davisson said. “Yes, we’re here to get school done, but at the end of the day we’re just people trying to do our best.”