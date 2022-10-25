Cheri Gypin used to go to the Boise Towne Square mall with her friend almost every morning to walk around.
They were there on Oct. 25, 2021 when they heard a loud crash, what they thought was maybe glass breaking. Unbeknownst to them at the time, Gypin and her friend were directly above Jacob Bergquist, the mall shooter.
In the days after, Gypin forced herself to go back to the mall. For a while, Gypin and her friend went back almost every morning until her friend stopped due to health issues. But Gypin said she’s already decided she’ll start walking by herself. The mall is where she’ll go.
“I forced myself to go back and just kind of face my fears,” Gypin said. “I believe that my life is in God’s hands. It wasn’t my time, obviously, but it definitely is a wake-up call.”
Gypin said she’s been through trauma in the past and the tools she used back then helped her in the year since the shooting. But her faith also helped. Gypin prayed and when she went back to the mall also offered prayer for others.
“You really have a choice,” Gypin said. “You just have a choice to get better.”
Still, Gypin said when she watched footage from that day, it gave her a bad feeling, like the sense that you never know and danger can be right there. She is surprised it’s been a year, though, and overall, has been working through what she went through.
“I am doing pretty good,” Gypin said.
The mall shooting took place exactly one year ago Tuesday when Bergquist, 27, gunned down 26-year-old Jo Acker, who was working security and walked over after she saw Bergquist carrying a firearm, as previously reported.
Bergquist also fatally shot 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Argüelles and injured four others before dying by suicide behind Dave & Buster’s near the mall after exchanging gunfire with Boise Police.
After an investigation, law enforcement was not able to determine a motive, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have nor should have expected,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at the time.
One of those people was Jennifer Pierce, who stopped by the mall before a doctor’s appointment last year. She heard a commotion like fireworks and started running and telling people to get out.
She said her job working in a hospital has helped her deal with the situation. While it was traumatic at the time, she said she doesn’t have any lingering trauma.
“It’s been fine,” Pierce said. “It just makes you a little bit more aware of your surroundings when you go places.”
When the shooting first happened, she reached out to others and let them know she was there and it was scary, but that she was OK. At first, she was shocked and then felt bad for those who witnessed more than she did.
Pierce didn’t go back to the mall for a long time, but she doesn’t usually go to the mall because she lives in Nampa. She did eventually go back to the same spot where she was that day.
“You can’t be afraid to live,” Pierce said. “You can’t stay inside. You’ve got to go out and do things.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.