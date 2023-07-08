NAMPA — Against a backdrop of quiet pop music playing in the cool arena of the Ford Idaho Horse Park, it had come time for the mustangs and burros to put their best hoof forward.
It was the first day of the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge last weekend, which brought together a group of recently-adopted mustangs, burros, and their trainers to compete and strut their stuff. Just four months before, the animals being shown in the competition were essentially wild, having been rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management from western states where their populations were exceeding the ability of the land to support them. The agency then auctioned off some of the animals to qualified adopters to train them in all skills being friends with humans requires, like handling, and even riding.
The end of June brought many of those animals back together to show off those new skills during the challenge, following hours logged with their new, patient humans.
Charlotte Nava, 16, of West Jordan, Utah, was one of the participants in Friday morning’s events. Though she loves horses, the idea of training a burro, an animal known for having things its way, piqued her interest.
“I’d seen everyone else do these challenges with burros, and always saw them struggle,” Nava said. “And my brain goes, ‘how hard can it be?’” she said with a smile.
In Friday morning’s events, Nava led her adopted burro, Tortilla, through the burro handling and conditioning class. She turned Tortilla loose in a small pen and gave him time to mill around before putting his harness and lead back on. Then, she guided him on the lead through a series of other handling exercises, like weaving around cones, making tight circles, and loading him into a trailer.
Tortilla, like the other burros in the challenge, completed some of the activities better than others. At one point, when being led across the arena, he firmly planted his feet and refused to move. Nava had to pull on his lead while a volunteer approached Tortilla from behind, patting on her pant legs to coax Tortilla to move.
But Tortilla readily let Nava lift each of his hooves, one at a time, and was even eager to get in the trailer. And when Nava guided him back out, Tortilla trotted swiftly from the arena with Nava at his side, as if he knew the exercise was complete.
Nava admitted that training burros is definitely harder than training horses — but therein lies the reward.
“They’re a lot more stubborn, but it’s a lot more fun, too,” she said.
Despite Tortilla being strong-willed, Nava found him endearing.
“I got super lucky, and I got a super cute, super sweet personality (burro),” she said. She said she hopes he stays that way and continues to be willing to learn.
Part of the draw of returning for the challenge is that in showing off the animal’s new skills, trainers can find another qualified adopter who is interested in taking the animal. Challenge participants can join a Facebook group where they share what they have worked on with their animal and if they are interested making them available for adoption. Tortilla already had several prospects, Nava said.
AN ONGOING CHALLENGE
While the Bureau of Land Management has long-term facilities for mustangs and burros it needs to remove from the wild, they try to auction those whose personalities seem most suitable to being trained, said Heather Tiel-Nelson, spokesperson for the agency.
Matt and Stacie Zimmerman of Caldwell have organized the challenge for the past eight years, and they lead the marketing campaign for getting the animals adopted in the spring. The first year, 38 animals were adopted, and this year, 170 animals were adopted — all but 10 animals the Bureau of Land Management was offering for adoption at its Bruneau, Idaho, facility, Matt Zimmerman said. Over the years, they have helped over 700 animals get adopted.
Competing in the challenge is not mandatory, but for those who decide to come back, the Zimmermans work to make it worth their while, offering cash prizes, a $200 stipend, and more. This year, over 80 people returned with their animals to compete, Tiel-Nelson said.
Youth as young as 9 have trained animals and shown them in competition, Stacie said. Many youth and adults are motivated to train the animals so that they can find their forever homes, she said.
The competition offers a chance to showcase the animal’s personalities and the trainers’ hard work, Stacie said.
“It’s almost mind-boggling when you see these trainers with these horses (and burros), and go, ‘wait a minute, 100 days ago, that horse was wild. It had not been touched by humans. It was scared,’” Zimmerman said. “So it’s pretty neat to see the bonds that happened throughout that 118 days.”
Other competitions within the challenge are the trail class, which requires navigating the animal through different obstacles they might encounter, like bridges and poles, as well as a riding class, new this year.
Tiel-Nelson said that the training the program provides makes it more likely that the animals will find good homes.
“Whether the horse (or burro) stays with the trainer that adopted it, or goes home with a new family, it’s usually a real win,” she said.