NAMPA — Against a backdrop of quiet pop music playing in the cool arena of the Ford Idaho Horse Park, it had come time for the mustangs and burros to put their best hoof forward.

It was the first day of the Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge last weekend, which brought together a group of recently-adopted mustangs, burros, and their trainers to compete and strut their stuff. Just four months before, the animals being shown in the competition were essentially wild, having been rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management from western states where their populations were exceeding the ability of the land to support them. The agency then auctioned off some of the animals to qualified adopters to train them in all skills being friends with humans requires, like handling, and even riding.

