As Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took questions about the city’s police department in a virtual listening session earlier this month, you could hear the chanting of protesters down on the street below her office.
The protest, which drew several hundred attendees to the steps of city hall, was an evolution of the Black Lives Matter marches earlier in the month in the wake of George Floyd’s death, after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes. This time, instead of just standing in solidarity with marchers calling for an end to police brutality, demonstrators in all 50 states are joining the increasingly mainstream movement to reimagine what policing looks like in America after decades of well-documented police violence against people of color nationwide.
This movement, often referred to as “defunding the police,” encompasses a broad spectrum of opinions and reforms protesters would like to see at the local level to reshape public safety policy. Some say law enforcement agencies should be completely abolished and all of the funds spent on policing should be diverted to social programs to prevent crime and build up the community. Others are calling for narrowing the purview of the police’s duties and having trained social workers respond to domestic violence calls and mental health incidents instead. There are also numerous proposals in between.
No matter where supporters of the "defund" movement stand on this issue, they all want to see local police budgets shrunk in some way in favor of social safety net programming as a way to change how the public is kept safe from threats.
How much to fund law enforcement, and what it should look like, is a decision for city councils and county commissioners, who build budgets for police agencies. For her part, McLean has said she isn’t interested in a measure to defund police. There is some support on the Boise City Council for reforms to the police budget, but little interest elsewhere in the Treasure Valley among local leadership — even if some local residents and activists are more sympathetic to the idea.
'A LITTLE MORE NUANCED'
Dele Ogunrinola, a Boise resident since 2008 who's studying biochemistry and physics at Boise State, has been a vocal critic of police spending in recent weeks. He is hoping for sweeping changes to the Boise Police Department, including the removal of paid administrative leave for officers who are under investigation for use of force or other issues of misconduct and more open information about officers records to be available to the public.
He also said he would support a drastic cut to the BPD budget so the funds could be put toward development of infrastructure, such as housing, and job development for low-income people to help lift them out of poverty and a huge influx of spending toward mental health programming. For him, this would include mental health counselors and social workers to respond to welfare checks and residents experiencing homelessness where the person is not threatening anyone else, but still in need of help.
“I don’t think we know exactly what the police do, which is part of the problem,” Ogunrinola, 22, said. “They think of the police as the end all be all and we need them for almost everything, which isn’t not true, but it’s a little more nuanced than that.”
On the other hand, Melissa Morales, a Boise resident of 15 years whose work involves helping Spanish-speaking individuals access disability services, supports the complete abolition of the police. She did not elaborate on what her solution would be for responding to violent crimes, but she said handling wage theft by employers and the lack of support for mental health issues is a much more pressing issue that should be solved instead of focusing on policing. (Editor’s note: Morales served on the Idaho Press’ most recent editorial board.)
Morales also said many people who have negative interactions with police that can end in arrest or violence are those with disabilities who may not be receiving adequate support in the community. Her son is black and has a disability, and Morales said she is constantly concerned about how police will treat him.
“I’ve never had an experience where an officer’s presence makes my life better,” she said. “I feel so much more hope for my son than I did before and that’s because I’m seeing my community quickly adapt and say ‘no we’re done now. We don’t need to see a video (of police violence). We’re going to act.’”
Idaho Black History Museum Director Phillip Thompson said while conversations about defunding the police ripple through the community it is important for critics of the department to be knowledgeable about all of the reforms BPD has already put in place. He said having conversations about changing policing is important in larger cities where confrontational policing is still the norm, but he said Boise is not in that category and the calls for reform should reflect the reality.
“When people come to the table demanding a change, you have to first know what they’re doing currently,” Thompson said. “Police brutality as it is known on a national stage is nowhere the same here as it is nationally. Don’t come with the assumption that we have a problem with predatory police officers when you haven’t checked the data or there’s not a slew of complaints.”
ELECTED OFFICIALS' VIEWS
There is some momentum for change on the Boise City Council, even if McLean has previously said she is not interested in defunding the police department.
Both City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings and City Councilors Jimmy Hallyburton and Lisa Sanchez said they would be open to possibly transferring some responsibilities for responding to welfare checks or calls related to those experiencing homelessness to social workers or other non-uniformed staff members with specialized training.
Hallyburton praised a current initiative from BPD that put together a behavioral health team that includes a civilian mental health specialist. He said with the proposal on the table now to add five more police officers to the force next year it would be a good time to discuss what those positions could be and how teams such as those already in place could be expanded.
“What are these new five positions going to be?” he said. “Are there some ways to specially look at those five positions and not necessarily take them away from the police, but use those positions to create some other specialized training in other areas.”
City Council Member TJ Thomson said he supports putting more funding toward mental health services or substance abuse programming and improving racial bias training, but he would like to have the police department continue to respond to the current broad range of calls they deal with.
“When (the police are) knocking on a door, there are so many things that could potentially occur that aren’t just related to a burglar,” Thomson said. “There’s many more things all of us as individuals going through or challenges in our life or facing mental health issues or substance abuse issues, but officers need to have the training to recognize that and approach these situations with that in mind.”
But Boise’s leadership appears to be the anomaly in the Treasure Valley in even discussing defunding the police in any way. The Idaho Press contacted city leaders in Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, and commissioners from both Ada and Canyon counties, and none of them said they were interested in considering defunding law enforcement agencies.
Ada County, though headquartered just a few blocks from the site of recent protests, has not faced much pressure to change how it funds the sheriff’s office.
“I just don’t see us in the same position,” Democratic Commission Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said about other police departments nationwide undergoing upheaval because of racial discrimination and violence. “It’s not throwing the baby out with the bathwater. I think you need to look at those departments and need to change the behaviors in those departments.”
Meridian City Council President Treg Bernt echoed that sentiment.
“At the moment, taking away funds … from the police because of current events that are taking place throughout the nation isn’t something that we’re discussing at the Meridian City Council, and in my opinion as the city council president, I don’t think the discussion will ever take place in the near future,” Bernt said.
Indeed, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison indicated in his state of the city address last week that city officials plan to add two more police substations and said police staffing and recruitment will remain a priority in the years to come.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas said in a statement that Caldwell also plans to increase the police budget for fiscal year 2021.
"We want (the police department) to feel supported and know that they have the resources to safely carry out their duties," Nancolas said in the statement, "Retention of good, caring officers that have built relationships with community members is a high priority for us as a city, and for that reason we are making every effort to support them.”
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling also indicated the Nampa City Council had not and likely will not have “any conversations of defunding our police department.”
“We have instead been working to ensure we have adequate officers that provide safety that our citizens need,” Kling said.
Victor Rodriguez, a Nampa City Councilman who worked in Idaho law enforcement for 40 years, also voiced support for the local police and said defunding the department is not an option.
“Maybe police departments in other states do need reform, but if there were reforms needed within the Nampa police, they would have been done years ago," Rodriguez said. "I can’t imagine the department needs any reforming today.”
But he agrees the tactics used in the Minneapolis police killing of Floyd and New York Police Department killing of Eric Garner in a chokehold have no place in policing.
“Chokeholds and knees on necks, that is unacceptable,” Rodriguez said. “I have not heard of a Nampa police officer doing that. You have to follow a procedure in order to go hands-on with anyone and once you go hands-on that individual becomes your responsibility.”
'HAVE TO HOLD MULTIPLE TRUTHS'
Idaho organizations that advocate for those who come into contact with the police have also called for changes to the response to certain calls.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers praised the Boise Police Department’s community policing model and its partnership with the bike patrol to keep the homeless community safe, but she said changing which calls uniformed officers respond to could help lighten officers’ loads.
Peterson-Stigers said it would be especially helpful if uniformed officers were not the ones to respond to requests for transporting someone to a mental health facility or if they have expressed suicidal ideations.
“We call the same number for all of those things, and it would be so much easier for a guest at the shelter who was experiencing suicidal thoughts or having some real mental health issues to deal with a counselor or mental health provider instead of a police in uniform,” she said. “It automatically escalates any situation and it diminishes the outcome.”
Kelly Miller, the executive director for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, also said current police responses have not always improved the situations to which officers were called. Her organization represents victims of sexual and domestic violence.
“I think we have to hold multiple truths,” Miller said. “For some survivors of domestic violence the police have been a solution that has worked, and … for many it has not.”
Miller cited a 2015 study conducted by the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which included 637 women who had survived partner abuse. Roughly half had called the police as a result.
“Both the women who had called the police and the women who hadn’t called the police shared a strong reluctance to turning to law enforcement for help,” according to the study.
A quarter of the women who had not called police said they would not call police in the future, and more than half said calling police would make things worse.
“Police shoot people of different races or those who are mentally ill, of which my family has both,” one woman told interviewers.
“We also … have data that shows that the criminal legal system doesn’t necessarily deter intimate partner violence,” Miller said. “It doesn’t lower it and it doesn’t make the violence less severe.”
Estefania Mondragon, an organizer with PODER of Idaho, an immigrants' rights organization, said she and the organization have taken the stance of completely abolishing the police. She and PODER also have called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We don't believe these institutions are doing much for our community,” Mondragon said. “They are doing the opposite of helping our community, they are terrorizing our communities.”
Mondragon said she would like to see a new system put in place that “supports all communities.” She said she is looking forward to having a communitywide conversation about what a new public safety system looks like.
“The solutions are going to come from the people who deal with the police every day,” she said. “It is up to community leaders like city council to listen to undocumented people, to listen to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by violent policing.”
Mondragon said abolishing the police goes hand-in-hand with abolishing ICE. She said it is difficult for communities of color to trust police departments when they work closely with ICE.
For example in Canyon County, the sheriff’s office works in close collaboration with ICE.
“I know Nampa police and others have been trying to have police build relationships with Latino and black communities, but they have to understand that people who look like me and who are darker than me are not going to turn to them if they are working with ICE, whose whole thing is to separate and tear apart communities like ours.”
The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the non-partisan state agency in charge of providing services to the Idaho Hispanic community, has worked for years on a reform approach to police departments. The agency's goal is to bridge the gap and instill trust between the Latino community and law enforcement.
As the commission travels throughout the state, it meets with Latino families and law enforcement agencies. Margie Gonzalez, executive director, said it has found there is a need throughout the state for law enforcement training.
"We found there is a need for implicit bias training, cultural competency training and cultural sensitivity training," Gonzalez said. "We've also started having conversations on how to have them recruit bilingual and bicultural staff."
POLICE PERSPECTIVES
Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said he doesn’t believe the Meridian Police Department should be defunded, nor do most of the Meridian residents who officers have heard from in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“They just want to know how we do things, what policies we have in place,” Basterrechea said. “We have great support from our community. We don’t have people screaming at us to be defunded or anything like that, or even decreasing our budget.”
Basterrechea himself took to his personal Facebook page not long after Floyd’s death to decry a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the man’s neck.
“What happened in Minneapolis isn’t Meridian, Idaho,” he said in an interview on Tuesday. “Don’t bring that here. … And don’t try to make it something that it’s not. We don’t police that way.”
Basterrechea also noted the expansion of police roles came as a side-effect of defunding another public field — mental health services. In 2010, the Idaho Legislature approved a $34 million cut to Medicaid. In late 2011, the National Alliance on Mental Illness released a report placing Idaho in the top 10 states to cut funding for mental health services between fiscal years 2009 and 2012.
Basterrechea said police at the time knew they were going to have to prepare to do more.
Miller with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence sees that lack of funding as part of the problem as well.
“You just have to look to where the policing roles have expanded over the last few years and say, ‘Where do we need to really attach more community-driven solutions?'” she said.
Like Basterrechea, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff also isn’t hearing much talk from residents in support of defunding the department. In fact, he said people have been reaching out to ask how they can support the agency.
Of the few calls and emails NPD has received in favor of defunding, Huff said he’s invited those individuals to visit the station and “see what we’re all about.”
“We’re lucky to be policing in the Treasure Valley,” Huff said. “We have very good community support here. … Nampa police is doing it right.”
Huff said the agency is constantly monitoring its officers and has various “checks and balances” in place to ensure proper protocol is being followed. When an officer is found violating those procedures, they will either be retrained or terminated, if necessary.
Officers also are required to intervene if they see that another officer isn’t following department policy, such as during an arrest or traffic stop, he added.
“There are some bad apples out there, but I can assure you at Nampa PD, if we start seeing that kind of behavior, we address the problem right away,” Huff said. “And if you aren’t going to comply with our policies, then you aren’t going to work here — it’s that simple. We don’t put up with racism, we don’t put up with targeting people, we don’t put up with any of that stuff. We hold our people to a high standard, and will continue to do that.”
Huff said many of the problems impacting departments across the U.S. seem to arise from internal issues, and defunding those law enforcement agencies, like in Minneapolis, only creates additional issues, because a specific solution hasn’t been identified. He added that more funding should be directed toward properly training officers in the beginning and throughout their careers, which has been a major focus of his tenure at Nampa police.
“I think defunding the police is a knee-jerk reaction,” Huff said. “And I think our citizens here know we are doing it right. … We choose to put a lot of our money toward training, so we can make sure our jobs are being done correctly.”
Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said community policing starts in the early stages of the hiring process for the department — a sentiment shared by Huff.
Wyant said the agency only hires officers who "genuinely want to serve people." He added it is imperative that each employee is well-trained, supportive and willing to hold others accountable.
"Our motto is, 'Your police, our community,' and we take this extremely seriously. I tell our officers, 'People only trust you as much as they know you,' and we put forth a lot of effort throughout the year to get to know our community," Wyant said. "We are a better, stronger community as we pull together as one and build relationships with each other."
Requests for comment from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in regard to the ongoing movement were not returned as of Friday.
Natalie Camacho Mendoza, Boise’s director of the Office of Police Oversight, said she’s been having conversations with the Boise Police Department about some of the things activists are asking for. That’s nothing new — she said she does her best to keep up with the latest analyses of police policy and talk with the department’s leadership about them.
“I know that there are law enforcement agencies out there that have been saying for a long time that police departments can’t solve social issues by just applying and enforcing the laws on the books,” Mendoza said. "That’s what they do, is they enforce the laws on the books, but that isn’t necessarily going to address the social problems.”
Haley Williams, BPD spokeswoman, was candid via email about police becoming “the default response to a number of problems that didn’t have good solutions.”
Part of the reason Boise’s crime rate is low, she wrote, is because the department had been given a budget to add specialty positions and partner with other organizations to carry out effective community policing.
When asked if the department would ever consider supporting “decreasing police funding to some extent, and putting that money elsewhere,” Williams responded: “As police officers we are always in favor of doing what is needed to protect our community and that includes being fiscally responsible. If there is a better way to help people in our community, we are in support.”
Still, Basterrechea, with Meridian's police department, noted police still respond to a great deal of mental health calls, even if a mental health expert is also responding.
“I can tell you, from my experience, they’re not responding to many of these calls unless a police officer is there, just as paramedics and fire departments are not responding to these calls unless police officers respond to the call first, to make sure the scene is secure and safe,” Basterrechea said. “So regardless of that we are going to have to respond to these types of calls. The question is how much time are officers going to have to spend on these calls.”
Basterrechea said the department always reviews its policies and is looking for ways to improve. Part of the problem with the “defund the police” movement, he said, is that there appears to be no coherent demands laid out yet.
“It depends on what you mean by ‘defunded,’” he said. “It means different things to everybody out there, and I think that’s one of the issues that we’re facing right now, is the people screaming for defunding the police don’t even really know what they want.”