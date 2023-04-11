BOISE — Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo took the stand at the Ada County Courthouse on Tuesday to testify in Lori Vallow’s murder trial.
Hermosillo revealed several details previously unknown to the general public in the case.
He began his testimony by tying in what Brandon Boudreaux previously shared on Monday. He said he first became aware of Vallow when the Gilbert (Ariz.) Police Department alerted him that there was a Jeep that was possibly in the Rexburg Police Department’s jurisdiction that may have been involved in an attempted homicide. They were told to seize the vehicle and set up internet surveillance on the residence. The residence was that of Lori Vallow.
After the Jeep was seized, Hermosillo was advised by GPD that Kay Woodcock was concerned about the whereabouts of her grandson, JJ Vallow. When the department was unable to locate him in Arizona, they asked Rexburg Police to conduct a welfare check at Lori Vallow’s apartment in Rexburg.
On Nov. 26, 2019, Hermosillo and another detective went to Lori’s apartment. They saw Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother, and Chad Daybell in the garage. They asked the two men if Lori Vallow was home and were told she was not.
Hermosillo told Cox they were there to do a welfare check on JJ Vallow and asked Cox if he knew where he was. Hermosillo said Cox got a “blank, frightened” look on his face and just looked at Daybell. Hermosillo said this “raised some red flags.”
He repeated the question and was told JJ was with Woodcock. Hermosillo told Cox that was unlikely given that Woodcock was the one who requested the welfare check. Hermosillo said this was met with more blank, frightened looks exchanged between Cox and Daybell.
Over the course of the detectives’ time at the apartment they were unable to locate Lori Vallow, were told Cox didn’t have her number — something Hermosillo deemed unlikely because he knew of their close relationship through the investigation with Gilbert Police — and were told that Daybell didn’t know where Lori Vallow’s phone number was and hardly knew her. Hermosillo determined that was a lie because he was aware the couple had married two weeks prior.
Later that night, detectives were able to make contact with Lori Vallow but weren’t able to locate JJ Vallow. Hermosillo testified that they then obtained a search warrant. Hermosillo said he felt that something more was going on with JJ Vallow's whereabouts.
When Rexburg police executed the search warrant on Nov. 27, 2019, of Lori Vallow’s apartment, Melani Pawlowski’s apartment and Cox’s apartment, they did not find JJ Vallow. But Hermosillo said several things did catch his attention.
The first was the closet in the master bedroom of Lori Vallow's home. It was empty save for a towel and a bunch of hangers. No clothes were in the closet.
“Normally when people go on trips and plan to come home they don’t take everything out of their closet,” Hermosillo said.
During the course of the search they also found multiple firearms, a ghillie suit, ammunition, two suppressors and a rifle threaded for a suppressor.
They did not find Lori Vallow, Pawlowski or Cox.
The next month, the department entered Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and put out a press release asking for the public’s help in locating the children.
The department was able to locate Daybell and Lori Vallow in Kauai, Hawaii, by using cellphone data and tips it received through a hotline that had been set up in an effort to find the kids.
FINDING THE BODIES
Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood then skipped his questioning ahead to June 9, 2020, the day JJ Vallow's and Tylee Ryan’s bodies were found on Daybell’s property.
Hermosillo testified that Daybell, prior to leaving the property, kept looking back nervously at the pond area on the property. This is the area where law enforcement later found JJ Vallow’s body under soil, rocks and wood paneling and wrapped in black plastic.
Hermosillo said as soon as they removed the topsoil on JJ Vallow’s burial site, a strong odor flooded the area. He recognized it through previous occupational experience as the smell of a decomposing body.
Hermosillo testified that after they had revealed JJ Vallow’s body, Daybell left his daughter’s property, which is kitty corner to his own, at “a high rate of speed." He was pulled over and taken into custody.
Upon returning to the Daybell property, Hermosillo directed his efforts toward the “pet cemetery” near the fire pit on the property.
The soil, he said, began to get moist, just like it had at JJ Vallow’s burial site.
“A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt,” Hermosillo said.
The smell began to be so foul that they had to take turns digging.
Law enforcement began to find "globs" of burnt flesh and charred bone stuffed in a green bucket. Hermosillo assumed it was Tylee. They found what appeared to be a partial skull in the bottom of the bucket that “fell apart” when they tried to retrieve it. Below the bucket, they found teeth and other “different parts.”
