Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details from court testimony
BOISE — Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo took the stand at the Ada County Courthouse on Tuesday to testify in Lori Vallow’s murder trial.
Hermosillo revealed several details previously unknown to the general public in the case: that what initially led him to becoming aware of Vallow was the Gilbert (Ariz.) Police Department contacting Rexburg Police about a Jeep that was possibly in the Rexburg Police Department’s jurisdiction that may have been involved in an attempted homicide in Arizona; that when Chad Daybell initially told police he didn’t know Vallow very much, police were aware the couple had married two weeks prior; and how the department was able to locate Daybell and Vallow in Kauai using cellphone data and tips it received through a hotline that had been set up in an effort to find Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, Lori Vallow’s missing children.
But the heaviest part of the day was Hermosillo’s testimony that detailed finding the children's bodies in Daybell’s backyard on June 9, 2020.
Hermosillo testified that Daybell, prior to leaving the property, kept looking back nervously at the pond area on the property. This is the area where law enforcement later found JJ Vallow’s body under soil, rocks and wood paneling and wrapped in black plastic.
Hermosillo said as soon as they removed the topsoil on JJ Vallow’s burial site, a strong odor flooded the area. He recognized it through previous occupational experience as the smell of a decomposing body.
Hermosillo testified that after they had revealed JJ Vallow’s body, Daybell left his daughter’s property, which is kitty corner to his own, at “a high rate of speed." Soon afterward, he was pulled over and taken into custody.
Upon returning to the Daybell property, Hermosillo directed his efforts toward the “pet cemetery” near the fire pit on the property.
The soil, he said, began to get moist, just like it had at JJ Vallow’s burial site.
“A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt,” Hermosillo said.
The smell began to be so foul that they had to take turns digging.
Law enforcement began to find "globs" of burnt flesh and charred bone stuffed in a green bucket. Hermosillo assumed it was Tylee Ryan. They found what appeared to be a partial skull under the bucket that “fell apart” when they tried to retrieve it. Also below the bucket, they found teeth and other “different parts.”
The graphic photos of charred and rotting flesh, organs, fatty tissue and bones of Tylee Ryan dug out of the dirt were displayed for the courtroom to see, as were the photos of JJ Vallow’s body wrapped in black plastic.
The autopsy photos of JJ Vallow revealed a white plastic bag around his head and thick layers of duct tape wrapped around his arms, wrists, legs and head. Hermosillo testified his body was wet from decomposition. When the bag was removed, the young boy’s face was swollen and disfigured from decomposition.
Before the photos of Tylee Ryan and the autopsy photos of JJ Vallow were shown, Lori Vallow requested to waive her right to be present for the day. Her attorneys cited her fragile mental health and the heaviness of the images of JJ in the burial site from earlier as grounds for her dismissal.
The state argued against the motion, stating that Vallow had a right to be present, she didn’t have a right to not be present. Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Vallow must stay in the courtroom. The dispute delayed court proceedings by about an hour.
The defense was in the middle of its cross-examination of Hermosillo when court adjourned for the day. It will continue Wednesday morning when the court reconvenes.
BEING LED TO THE BODIES
Hermosillo's first tip came from the Gilbert Police Department.
Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, on Monday testified that he was shot at one day coming home from the gym in 2019. He detailed a barrel of a gun with a silencer on it appearing out of the window of a Jeep he recognized as Tylee Ryan’s. He heard a “bang” and the window of the car he was driving was shot out. He sped away, dialing 911.
Gilbert PD later contacted Rexburg Police, told them to seize the vehicle and set up internet surveillance at Vallow's residence.
After the Jeep was seized, Hermosillo was advised by Gilbert Police that Kay Woodcock was concerned about the whereabouts of her grandson, JJ Vallow. When the department was unable to locate him in Arizona, where he had been living with Woodcock, they asked Rexburg Police to conduct a welfare check at Vallow’s apartment in Rexburg.
- SYDNEY KIDD skidd@idahopress.com
On Nov. 26, 2019, Hermosillo and another detective went to Vallow's apartment. There they saw her brother — Alex Cox — and Daybell in the garage. They asked the two men if Vallow was home and were told she was not.
Hermosillo told Cox they were there to do a welfare check on JJ Vallow and asked Cox if he knew where he was. Hermosillo said Cox got a “blank, frightened” look on his face and just looked at Daybell. Hermosillo said this “raised some red flags.”
He repeated the question and was told JJ was with Woodcock. Hermosillo told Cox that was unlikely given that Woodcock was the one who requested the welfare check. Hermosillo said this was met with more blank, frightened looks exchanged between Cox and Daybell.
Over the course of the detectives’ time at the apartment they were unable to locate Lori Vallow, were told Cox didn’t have her number — something Hermosillo deemed unlikely because he knew of their close relationship through the investigation with Gilbert Police — and were told that Daybell didn’t know where Vallow’s phone number was and hardly knew her. Hermosillo determined that was a lie because he was aware the couple had married two weeks prior.
Later that night, detectives were able to make contact with Lori Vallow but weren’t able to locate JJ Vallow. Hermosillo testified that they then obtained a search warrant. Hermosillo said he felt that something more was going on with JJ Vallow's whereabouts.
When Rexburg police executed the search warrant on Nov. 27, 2019, of Lori Vallow’s apartment, Melani Pawlowski’s apartment and Cox’s apartment, they did not find JJ Vallow. But Hermosillo said several things did catch his attention.
The first was the closet in the master bedroom of Lori Vallow's home. It was empty save for a towel and a bunch of hangers. No clothes were in the closet.
“Normally when people go on trips and plan to come home they don’t take everything out of their closet,” Hermosillo said.
During the course of the search they also found multiple firearms, a ghillie suit, ammunition, two suppressors and a rifle threaded for a suppressor.
They did not find Lori Vallow, Pawlowski or Cox.
The next month, the department entered Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database and put out a press release asking for the public’s help in locating the children.
The department was able to locate Daybell and Lori Vallow in Kauai, Hawaii, by using cellphone data and tips it received through a hotline that had been set up in an effort to find the kids.
Hermosillo will return to the witness stand on Wednesday for cross-examination by the defense.