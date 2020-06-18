BOISE — Officials at Central District Health knew the spike in COVID-19 cases was coming. A combination of summer weather, fatigue from months of quarantine, and protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death simply meant more people were going to be interacting with one another, and that meant more people would unknowingly spread the new coronavirus to one another.
Clusters of cases have been linked in Ada County to specific places and conditions. Knowing what those conditions are can help Idahoans evaluate their risk of contracting or spreading the virus as they continue to live their lives in the midst of a historic public health crisis.
For instance, there's a cluster of 69 cases of people as of Thursday who reported visiting certain Ada County bars, largely in downtown Boise, according to the health district. Many of them "exposed other members of the public by going to a number of bars and nightclubs while they were infectious," the district said.
Yet on June 2, it’s estimated more than 5,000 people gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol for a candlelight vigil in honor of black Americans who died because of police or community violence. It’s been more than two weeks since the vigil, and Brandon Atkins, program manager for Central District Health’s family and clinic services, said the district has not identified a cluster of COVID-19 associated with perhaps the largest demonstration at the Capitol in recent memory.
“They are very, very different environments,” Atkins said when contrasting the vigil and downtown bars.
The vigil, for instance, was outside, and current science suggests the virus does not spread nearly as well outside. Atkins also pointed out a significant majority of the people who attended the vigil wore masks, as the event’s organizers implored them to do. The vigil was a solemn event, with preselected speakers; most people were not speaking during the event itself, meaning they were less likely to be projecting water droplets out of their mouths and spreading the virus.
Atkins had more concern about heated protests during which large groups of people shouted at one another, and while Boise witnessed those events at the Capitol as well, the district didn’t publicly identify any clusters of cases related to them. Many protesters at those events wore masks.
Those conditions contrast sharply with a crowded bar situation, Atkins said. People go to bars not just to drink but also to socialize — and if their inhibitions are lowered by alcohol, Atkins pointed out they might be in closer proximity to one another. It creates an effective way for the virus to spread.
But the goal of Gov. Brad Little statewide stay-home order, issued March 25, was never to close bars forever, and officials knew they would reopen. It’s why Central District Health put together a list of “protocols for bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries and nightclubs” to follow when reopening. The question is how closely establishments are following those protocols. Restaurants had to submit reopening plans to the district, but bars didn’t, Atkins said.
The health district met with 10 bar owners Thursday to discuss and agree to new safety measures, including asking customers to wear masks.
Atkins said as district officials conducted investigations into the new cases associated with the bars, they found that some of the bars, for instance, had their bar top area open — something the district recommended against.
Jeff May, owner of Bar Gernika, said the restaurant’s bar area is not open; the staff moved chairs away from the bar top, as per the district’s guidelines. May said on Thursday he and his staff had implemented the district’s guidelines, from requiring employees to wear masks, to cutting capacity, to designating one employee in charge of wiping down surfaces every hour.
May said he wanted to protect his staff and his customers from the virus.
“We are a small place and our staff is like family,” he said.
He acknowledged it hasn't been easy, and he's not the only business owner trying to navigate the moral question of the moment. Bittercreek Alehouse, for instance, posted on social media on May 25 about its reopening. On Wednesday, though, the business announced it would be closing down once more.
"Given the impact of Covid-19 on our friends and partners in the Boise service industry, we are again closing," according to a post on the business's Facebook page. "We are diligently working to find out more information about any connection our staff have with confirmed cases and working with staff to get tested. If we find out that any staff test positive we will post fully transparent updates."
Neither Bar Gernika nor Bittercreek Alehouse has been linked to a cluster of coronavorus cases. The district identified a list of establishments that were associated with clusters however, including Silly Birch, Tom Grainey’s, Strange Love, Amsterdam, Cactus Bar, and Humpin' Hannah’s, and later downtown Boise's Matador, Vista Bar, 9th Street Nook and the Breakaway Café & Spirits in Meridian.
Ted Challenger, who owns two of those bars, told KTVB that Central District Health "left us kind of hanging out there naming just us businesses. … They just said, 'Oh, they went downtown and walked down all these streets and went to these locations.' Vague, very, very vague.”
Atkins told the Idaho Press the district didn’t intend naming the bars to be punitive.
“Bar owners, I’m sure, are not loving the fact that they feel targeted,” Atkins said.
In a press release Thursday, Central District Health stated, "Positive cases within a business, regardless of industry, do not indicate wrong-doing on behalf of the business. Given significant community transmission of COVID-19, people can become exposed to and transmit the virus to others in any setting."
The onus is really on the individual to be responsible in what they do, Atkins said. While young people going out to crowded bars might not feel especially vulnerable to the virus, they can still contribute to its spread to people who are vulnerable.
In Idaho, the largest infected group of people, with 953 cases, are those between the ages of 18 and 29, while everyone who has died of COVID-19 has been 50 years old or older. Of Idaho’s 92 deaths, 59 were older than 80 years old.
And that social responsibility is what May had in mind when deciding how to run a restaurant while still taking precautions against the spread of the virus.
“It was kind of the right thing to do, I think,” he said.