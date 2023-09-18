Owyhee defensive lineman Julien Gillen (74) joins Christi “C.J.” Tedder in helping 94-year-old Joseph Katancik off the field after his participation in the opening coin toss before a football game at Owyhee High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Katancik, a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, was honored by the players during a game dedicated to military service.
Joseph Katancik shakes hands with a referee during his participation in the opening coin toss before a football game at Owyhee High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Katancik, a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, was honored by the players during a game dedicated to military service.
Joseph Katancik, a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, is helped off the Owyhee High School football field by fellow veteran Christi “C.J.” Tedder after his participation in the opening coin toss, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
MERIDIAN — Owyhee High School football players held American flags high on the unusually still and quiet field during military night on Friday. Ninety-three-year-old Joseph Katancik stood at the 50-yard line to toss the coin, determining which team would receive the opening kickoff.
Katancik enlisted when he was 16, but was caught and received a minority discharge. That was not enough to keep him from serving in the war.
He reenlisted at 17 in the United States Army Air Corps and served for six years.
Four years after his discharge post WWII, Katancik re-enlisted again, this time, with the Air Force. He served for over 10 years and was officially discharged in July 1963.
Katancik received many awards during the course of his service, including the Occupation of Japan Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Air and Space Longevity Service Award with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and a Good Conduct Medal with 3 Bronze Loops.
But the prize of his life is his wife, Midge.
“That’s my little girl,” Katancik said. As he gazed at his 82-year-old wife, it was apparent that he still saw her the same way he did when they met over 54 years ago, when she was just 27.
“She was beautiful and she still is,” Katancik said.
He tells her that every day, Midge said.
The two were married in 1969, after working together for about a year in the flight kitchen, putting meals on planes at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, Midge said. Katancik used to go around the kitchen with a little notebook, writing things in it occasionally. It made people nervous, Midge said. When they got married, one of the first things she did was look through the book. It was nothing but blank pages.
“I thought he was wonderful,” Midge said, laughing.
The two fell in love fast, Katancik said, but there was never any "hanky panky" going on while they were at work together. One day, Katanick received a letter from the company, telling him that if he didn't stop fraternizing with Midge, they would request his resignation as a supervisor. Katancik says someone must have seen him walk Midge to her car and kiss her on the cheek after work one day.
He immediately went in to work and showed Midge the letter.
"She walked out the door with me and we never went back," Katancik said.
They've been together ever since.
Midge makes him want to live longer, Katancik said.
“I’m gonna go for 100 — somebody has to take care of my wife and I’m the one that’s going to take care of her,” Katancik said. “Every night before I go to bed I always pray ‘Lord, let me live one day longer than her so I can take care of her.’”
The couple moved to Fruitland in 2016. Katancik is originally from Pennsylvania.
The two have three children: Joseph, whom Katacik adopted while he was stationed in the Philippines, Susan and Kenny. Joseph died at 62 and Kenny died at 3 after a tonsillectomy.
After tossing the coin on Friday night, Katancik walked off the field arm in arm with fellow veteran Christi “C.J.” Tedder, smiling softly. Various adults on the sidelines shook his hand or addressed Katancik, thanking him for his service, but it was a little girl who caught Katancik's attention.
"I like your cross necklace," she said, smiling a little sheepishly.
Though so far apart in age, the two both wore cross necklaces: hers on a silver chain and his on a rough kind of twine.
"Do you want mine?" Katancik said without missing a beat.
After a silent nod from the girl, Katancik took his cross from his neck and slipped it over the girl's blonde hair, hanging it on her neck, and her small fingers clutched the wooden cross in the same way Katanick did earlier that day.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com