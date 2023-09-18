Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — Owyhee High School football players held American flags high on the unusually still and quiet field during military night on Friday. Ninety-three-year-old Joseph Katancik stood at the 50-yard line to toss the coin, determining which team would receive the opening kickoff.

Katancik enlisted when he was 16, but was caught and received a minority discharge. That was not enough to keep him from serving in the war. 

Veteran Honored

Joseph Katancik shakes hands with a referee during his participation in the opening coin toss before a football game at Owyhee High School, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Katancik, a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, was honored by the players during a game dedicated to military service.
Veteran Honored

Joseph Katancik watches from the sidelines of the Owyhee High School football field waiting for his participation in the opening coin toss, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

