Kuna Rodeo preview (copy)

The vendor area at Crooked 8 is smoothed and compacted in preparation for the Kuna Rodeo in August 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two rodeos do not make a right.

Last year, the city of Kuna partnered with the owners of Crooked 8 to bring the city its first rodeo in decades, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. But on Tuesday, the city announced it was going in a different direction and the rodeo would be held at a city-owned location this year instead.

Kuna Rodeo preview (copy)

Livestock chutes await a coat of paint as the rodeo grounds are prepared for the first annual Kuna Rodeo in August 2022. 

Recommended for you

Load comments