Two rodeos do not make a right.
Last year, the city of Kuna partnered with the owners of Crooked 8 to bring the city its first rodeo in decades, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. But on Tuesday, the city announced it was going in a different direction and the rodeo would be held at a city-owned location this year instead.
The announcement—and a follow-up statement on Facebook from the newly formed Kuna Stampede about having their own rodeo scheduled for the same day as the city’s—left many Kuna residents confused and angry. Some even lashed out at city council members who were uninvolved and unaware of the situation.
“I think we have a great city council and it’s unfortunate that they’re kind of getting lost in the mix here and getting blamed for something that they have never been involved with,” Crooked 8 owner Lini Chytka said.
The answer to what caused this breakdown appears to be a series of complex events and misunderstandings that stretch back to at least September 2022, if not earlier.
Lini Chytka and her husband Cody Chytka were on a high from the success of the first Kuna Rodeo. Four days after the rodeo ended, City Clerk Chris Engels sent out an email detailing the success and preliminary profit breakdown of the event. But there was a paragraph in the email that shocked the couple.
“A final balance isn’t quite ready but there appears to be enough for the City to use those funds to purchase and own a Kuna Rodeo Arena,” the email said. “We have inquires out to make that purchase to make sure that we never lose a Kuna Rodeo again ... 😊 We are also working on a funding strategy for bleacher purchase and potential permanent sites.”
According to Lini Chytka, learning that the city was looking for its own venue felt like she had been “slapped” in the face. Lini Chytka said the couple had to invest approximately $220,000 of their own money to make the venue suitable for a rodeo and they would not have done it had they known it would only be for a year.
But Engels said the plan was always to find a permanent, city-owned venue that could be used as a larger multi-use event space—one that could also host Future Farmers of America events, weddings and other gatherings. And the contract entered into between the Chytkas and the city last year makes no mention of a multi-year deal, stating “the Parties agree that this Agreement in no way creates a partnership or joint venture between Kuna and either Chytka or Crooked 8.”
Gail Cutsforth, a member of the city’s rodeo advisory committee, said another reason for the city’s departure from Crooked 8 was as the city’s long-term goals were realized and the rodeo grew, it would be hard to justify spending taxpayer money to make improvements on a private property that the owners could benefit from.
“The question becomes, is it reasonable to spend funds to improve private property that an individual or individuals would profit from in the future? And if we do that, how is that? Is that fair? Is that reasonable to do that for one private property owner in the city and not everybody else?” Cutsforth said.
Still, as putting together an event space seemed like it might not be in the cards this year, both parties said there were multiple discussions that took place in the following months to see if they could work together once again in 2023.
The Chytkas were given a bid sheet—which they could fill out to put their business in the running to host next year—at the meeting where they resigned from the city’s rodeo committee. The city cited a potential conflict of interest as the reason for this resignation while the Chytkas said they felt like they were being squeezed out. According to Lini Chytka, in the swarm of trying to put the rodeo together last year, she thought something may have happened that put the couple at odds with Engels.
But Engels refutes this.
“It was certainly a stressful time. But you know, at the end of the day, I believe that the city and any company or business that we work with ... maybe not everybody’s best friends, but you don’t affect business over that,” Engels said.
On the bid sheet was written a due date of Dec. 31. Lini Chytka said she was told that because no one else had a rodeo venue, they were expected to be awarded the bid. The Chytkas and their friends at the newly formed Kuna Stampede—the same team that volunteered a lot of time for last year’s rodeo—even gave a presentation to the advisory committee in December. But the bid sheet was never turned in. Because of this, Engels said, the city had to move forward.
Chris Howard, director of business relations for the Kuna Stampede, said the city’s announcement of a new location was a shock, but even more so were the dates it announced: Sept. 1-2. It was his understanding that the city was looking into the second weekend in September and now this would be a direct overlap with the Kuna Stampede. Engels said both dates were discussed, but only the phrase “tentatively, the date may be the second weekend in September 2023” can be found on the bid sheet.
Having two rodeos on the same weekend poses challenges to competitors, vendors and attendees who will have to decide on which event to attend. The date is enticing because it’s at a time that will make it easy for traveling cowgirls and cowboys to enter in as they move through the Idaho Cowboys Association circuit. Last year the Kuna Rodeo had the most entries of the ICA rodeos. Both parties say they don’t wish for this strain or division to be happening.
“The concern of the city, it isn’t just about a rodeo. It’s about taking good care of our community,” Engels said. The clerk said the city is currently working with the ICA to see if they can move the event dates for the Kuna Rodeo.
Howard said the Kuna Stampede didn’t want to cause community division with its announcement on social media earlier this week.
“We have a lot of love for this community. And a lot of passion. And honestly, we tried to keep this under wraps. So we didn’t want to go to social media right away,” Howard said. “We didn’t want to make a big deal out of it and cause all this drama. And we just kind of waited and tried to work things out. And then obviously what happened earlier this week on Facebook, we felt like we just had to make a kind of a professional announcement about at least our side.”