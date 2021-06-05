BOISE — Benjamin Victor, the only living artist to have three statues in the National Statuary Hall in the the U.S. Capitol, has felt destiny in his life and as the theme behind some of his works.
The Boise-based sculptor's career path started because of a required sculpture class at Northern State University in South Dakota, where he graduated in 2004. Many years and dozens of works later, Victor had a new sculptured unveiled last weekend at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
“There were so many (veterans) who came up and said that it was wonderful," Victor said, pausing. "It’s just very hard for me to express my thanks to them, you know? But with my artwork it’s my way of doing that.”
Victor, who was raised in Bakersfield, California, has come a long way since his first sculptures. Some of his first projects were a self-portrait and small terracotta figurines.
His sophomore year, his career began to take off after he made a life-size Samson sculpture.
While still a student in college, he got a commission for the war memorial sculpture at the Aberdeen Regional Airport in South Dakota because the wife of one of the board members had seen Victor's Samson statue on a public access channel.
Victor was on cloud nine.
“I had one child and one on the way,” he recalled. “I just was barely making it by.”
His road to Boise began in the late 2000s, when he was awarded a commission for statue of a World War II airman at the Boise airport, he said. He worked on the clay in Nampa at the Warhawk Air Museum but stayed in downtown Boise.
“I just loved it and I loved the area,” he said. “I thought ‘Man, what a great place to be.’”
Around 2014, Victor got another commission and worked onsite on the project at Boise State. He then worked as an artist-in-residence at Boise State and built his own studio in Boise.
He has worked before on sculptures with similar subjects to the one unveiled for Memorial Day.
“I really cut my teeth as a sculptor working with veterans, talking to them and listening to them. The most important part was just listening to what they had to say,” Victor said. “I have been able to create pieces that mean a lot to our service members and that is just the greatest reward.”
The sculpture in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery was to have been dedicated in November, he said. But at the time, crowds were limited due to the pandemic, he said.
Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who spearheaded the project, said it the project was delayed for the flowers and spring and to hopefully be post-COVID. He said it “turned out beautiful.”
“(Victor) just with his God-given talents was able to transform some clay,” Kempthorne said. “He is a remarkable person. You meet him and you immediately realize how sincere he is.”
Victor is passionate and excited about taking an idea and making it something people can identify with, Kempthorne said.
“I have received messages and I see people on the street and so many of them tell me that when they see the statue or they saw it on television, it brings emotion. It really does. It connects with people,” Kempthorne said. “That's what I had hoped.”
The sculpture at the State Veterans Cemetery is titled “I Will Have Your Back Always.” There’s a sculpted warrior, kneeling in Vietnam gear, facing out toward the graves. His hands are clasped in prayer, holding the dog tags of the fallen. To his back, Victor said, is a female warrior in current military gear. Her hand touches the back part of the kneeling soldier's shoulder.
Part of the idea is the continued service represented in the female figure.
“She’s in a pose of protection and readiness, while he’s in a pose of mourning. And so the real idea of the perpetual remembrance of the fallen is so appropriate for that cemetery,” Victor said. “It’s a very special place.”