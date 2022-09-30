Architectural drawings are on display during a groundbreaking event for a house that will be soon constructed by students enrolled in the Idaho Center for Advanced Technology school in Nampa on Wednesday.
NAMPA — Carlos Madero, a senior in high school, has built dog houses, sheds, and a wheelchair access ramp. Now, he and his fellow classmates will be building a single-family home.
Madero attends the Nampa School District’s Idaho Center for Advanced Technology, the career and technical education school for the district. Students can study and develop skills through hands-on practice in 28 trades taught by industry professionals, including construction.
The students will build the house over the course of the school year on land donated by the Nampa School District, across the street from Nampa High School at the corner of South Canyon Street and West Georgia Avenue. The district held a groundbreaking for the project Wednesday afternoon.
Madero wants to become a contractor, and he believes the skills he is learning through the program will be useful professionally and in his personal life.
"I like helping people, and it’s just a good skill overall because if I want to do something on my house later on in life” or help his parents with their home as they age, he could, he said.
Madero and his peers will be building a 1,630-square-foot home, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage sitting on a 1-acre lot.
Giving students the opportunity to build a house has been a dream of the ICAT school’s construction teacher, Brett Miller, said Cindy Arnzen, the district’s director of career and technical education.
“It’s nice to finally be able to put his dream into action,” she said. Students will be involved in the entire process, “from pouring the foundation to the final walkthrough,” she said. The goal is to complete the home by the end of the school year.
“Once the house is completed, we will sell the house and continue to build more houses for the community,” she said.
She encouraged the public to visit the site and see the progress students are making throughout the year.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she approved of the project.
“Having looked at this piece of ground for years — it’s like, ‘what’s going to go on that?’ — I can’t think of a better use for this piece of ground,” Kling said. “And to the students, you’ve got perfect timing to be graduating in construction because boy is there a need for what you do.”
Ahead of the groundbreaking, construction program student Marshal Fenton, a sophomore, said he became interested in construction work when his father, a construction project manager, would take him to job sites. He gleaned some practical skills, but he wanted to know even more.
“I just wanted to learn some more stuff outside of [what my dad taught me], wanted to find out what it’s all about, the business side of it,” he said. “I’m glad I took this class.”
Nampa Superintendent Gregg Russell said the project exemplifies the district’s goal to provide “extraordinary learning experiences for students.”
“Every day we get to drive by, we get to see an example of what a Nampa education does,” Russell said.