Students enrolled in the Idaho Center for Advanced Technology school in Nampa turn over a ceremonial shovel of dirt during a groundbreaking event for a house they will soon be building on Wednesday.

NAMPA — Carlos Madero, a senior in high school, has built dog houses, sheds, and a wheelchair access ramp. Now, he and his fellow classmates will be building a single-family home.

Madero attends the Nampa School District’s Idaho Center for Advanced Technology, the career and technical education school for the district. Students can study and develop skills through hands-on practice in 28 trades taught by industry professionals, including construction.

Architectural drawings are on display during a groundbreaking event for a house that will be soon constructed by students enrolled in the Idaho Center for Advanced Technology school in Nampa on Wednesday.

