Boiseans are already gearing up for election season.

Last week, Mayor Lauren McLean chose nine applicants to interview for two Boise City Council vacancies. The two current vacancies are Elaine Clegg's at-large seat and the District 3 seat, previously held by Lisa Sánchez. Suzanne Bergmann, Latonia Haney Keith and Sánchez are the finalists for District 3, while seven applicants are up for the at-large seat. 

Grant Burgoyne

Chris Blanchard

Chris Blanchard, a longtime Boisean, is planning on running for District 3's city council seat in November. 

