Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Caldwell Night Rodeo

A capacity crowd fills the stands on opening night at the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Tuesday.

CALDWELL – The Caldwell Night Rodeo is back this week with full crowds, festive atmospheres and a significant slice of Treasure Valley culture engulfing the area.

The annual event, which runs Tuesday through Saturday, is a local hit, and this year is no different.

Caldwell Night Rodeo

A capacity crowd is on its feet for the singing of the national anthem on opening night at the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Tuesday.
Caldwell Night Rodeo

All eyes are on the arena as the sun sets on the opening night of the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Tuesday.

Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments