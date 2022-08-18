CALDWELL – The Caldwell Night Rodeo is back this week with full crowds, festive atmospheres and a significant slice of Treasure Valley culture engulfing the area.
The annual event, which runs Tuesday through Saturday, is a local hit, and this year is no different.
Nicole Cassity, marketing manager for the rodeo, said opening night on Tuesday featured a near-capacity crowd at D&B Supply Arena. The remaining evenings are sold out at the 7,000-seat venue, she added.
Cassity said it’s the best turnout she can remember during her nearly 30 years attending Caldwell Night Rodeo.
“It was alive, electric and exciting. It was nice to see a Thursday, Friday, Saturday night crowd on a Tuesday here,” Cassity said.
She added that rodeo fans typically descend to Caldwell from outlying cities such Twin Falls to the east and Baker City, Oregon, to the west. Still, she believes the influx of individuals this year is largely from the immediate region.
“Absolutely the best one we can ever remember and the quickest we’ve ever sold out,” Cassity said. “The tickets are going faster than ever and I think that it’s a reflection on how fast the valley is growing.”
One of those fans in attendance Wednesday was Rey Wisse. The Eagle resident said she attends 20 to 30 rodeos a year and that Caldwell Night Rodeo is at the top of her list.
“It’s outside, it’s nighttime, they have all the events,” Wisse said. ”It’s just great.”
Kuna resident Nick Smith came to the rodeo Wednesday with his wife and their three children, all under the age of 3.
“You know, it’s the culture. The people here are family-oriented, hard-working, praising,” he said. “You see conservative values here and people working to help each other. That’s the main thing.”
Sabrina Marshall, CEO of Destination Caldwell, concurred. She pointed to various events surrounding the rodeo such as Patriot Night, the recognition of first responders, and an emphasis placed on the local agriculture community as examples of what makes Caldwell Night Rodeo special.
“It’s the fiber of who this community is,” she said.
“Caldwell is special and the people can tell through the rodeo what this community is all about. We care about being local and we care about our heritage.”
Marshall said the festivities began on Saturday, when more than 1,000 people attended a rodeo night kickoff event at Indian Creek Plaza. The evening featured live music, line dancing, and local food trucks and beer vendors.
It’s carried over in the days that have followed.
“There’s no mistaking this week,” Marshall said. “It’s rodeo time.”
Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg