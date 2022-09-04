Resurrected Tattoo

Mike Swan, owner of Resurrected Tattoo in Boise, works on a custom design for a client. The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline's Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser will be held there on Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A semicolon is a punctuation mark that indicates a pause. A semicolon tattoo takes that meaning a little further and displays it on the inside of a wrist, forearm, shoulder, or other location. It is small and simple – and has become a national symbol for suicide prevention.

Project Semicolon, the nonprofit founded by the woman who is said to have been the first to adopt the tattoo and tag a bigger meaning to it, explains: “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”

Resurrected Tattoo

Abe Osuna, a tattoo artist at Resurrected Tattoo in Boise, prepares his area for a client on Thursday.
Semicolon.jpg

