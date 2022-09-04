A semicolon is a punctuation mark that indicates a pause. A semicolon tattoo takes that meaning a little further and displays it on the inside of a wrist, forearm, shoulder, or other location. It is small and simple – and has become a national symbol for suicide prevention.
Project Semicolon, the nonprofit founded by the woman who is said to have been the first to adopt the tattoo and tag a bigger meaning to it, explains: “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”
The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline’s Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser will be at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo.
This is the eighth annual tattooing fundraiser for the hotline, said Andrew Sheffield, phone room manager and supervisor. Sheffield has been organizing the event for five years. “We took 2020 off,” he said.
Resurrected Tattoo Co. has hosted the fundraiser since the beginning, with all its tattoo artists applying the tattoos. Each tattoo is “no bigger than a 50-cent piece,” said Sheffield. “The goal is to get as many as possible, to raise money — and awareness — for the hotline. At the end of the night, we split the money with the tattoo artists.”
Michael Swan, owner of Resurrected, said it isn’t a long process, usually under five minutes. “I’m pretty fast; I can do a semicolon in 30 seconds,” he said. Swan said he and the other artists look forward to the event every year — “but it’s really hard, too.” People who are getting the semicolon tattoos are likely doing so because of a personal experience with suicide. “Tattooing is an intimate thing so we hear a lot of stories. It can be tough hearing all the stories,” Swan said.
The price for a tattoo is $50. About five years ago at the fundraiser, they tattooed around 200, which is the record number so far.
Suicide prevention is something that everyone can get behind, said Sheffield, regardless of politics, gender, race or whether they are rich or poor, young or old. “Suicide prevention can bring everybody together. Everyone can recognize it’s a tragedy we all want to prevent,” he said.
The practice of getting a semicolon tattoo in order to raise awareness and to honor both those who died by suicide or who had survived an attempt was started in 2013 by Wisconsonian Amy Bleuel. She got the tattoo in honor of her father who suicided in 2003. Bleuel had her own history of tragedy, though, and a trail of abuse, illness and mental illness. “Unfortunately, she ended up completing a few years ago,” Sheffield said. But the symbol’s meaning has only been deepened by the number of people who have either killed themselves by suicide or those who are survivors.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in 2018, Idaho had the fifth highest suicide rate in the U.S.
It was the seventh leading cause of death in the state.
Idaho’s rate of suicide is 1.5 times higher than the national average.
Between 2014-2018, 125 Idaho school children (ages 6-18 years old) died by suicide; 31 of those deaths were among children age 14 or younger.
The percentage of Idaho high school students who seriously considered attempting suicide during the previous 12 months increased significantly from 14.2% in 2009 to 21.6% in 2019.
And in Idaho, suicide is more prevalent in males (78%) than females (22%).
There is also a ripple effect with suicide as families, friends and loved ones also suffer.
The semicolon tattoo event is for everyone, said Sheffield. You can attend whether you want a tattoo or would just like to stop by and donate money to the hotline. “It’s a great community cause. It brings out the empathy and love and compassion people have for those having suicidal thoughts or for those who have lost people to suicide.”
One person’s story
Maddie works at the hotline as a back-up supervisor. (Because of the sensitive nature of her story, she asked not to give her last name.) “Crisis work is something I love and the hotline is so invaluable. Everybody at some point in their life needs somebody … and sometimes it’s easier to open up with a stranger.”
Maddie’s suicide story starts about 23 years ago, she said. “I think I’ve always had depression but I didn’t know what it was. My family didn’t deal with it. If you were depressed — just happy up.” Like many, but not all, who think about killing themselves, Maddie had a plan. “I was going to drive out to Swan Falls and drive off a cliff. That was the only way out, I thought. Everybody, I thought, would be better off.”
You wouldn’t know how she really felt, though. “I was very, very good at putting on a smile. I was always the cheerful one on the outside. On the inside I had my plan and was going to go through with it. You know how people say ‘I didn’t see this coming’ after someone kills themself — it’s because we’re good at hiding it.”
Maddie did not complete, though, which is the word used by health care and mental health care professionals as the term for completing a suicide. At the time, she was working as a social worker and was assigned to work with people who were sex offenders and victimized women. Her supervisors suggested she go to counseling in order to gird herself for the challenges she would likely be facing. Those counseling sessions turned everything around.
“I went and realized huh — maybe I can work with somebody.” After being diagnosed — major depressive disorder and anxiety — she stayed in counseling and, after a few misfires, found the right medication.
“I just kept having hope that help was just around the corner,” Maddie said. “We don’t fit into boxes; I honestly just kept trying.”
She remembers a true turning point. “I was driving in my car one day and a song came on that I liked — and I started to sing. And I thought: oh my gosh, I don’t know how long it’s been since I sang along with a song on the radio. Things are getting better and things are looking up.”
Maddie’s tattoo has a double meaning, she said. “My semicolon tattoo is the body of a butterfly, maybe not as recognizable … . But there was a time I thought my world was ending and I did come out of it. I can look at the butterfly and know everything can change. It might be bad right now but it will change. Like, the caterpillar doesn’t know it’s going to come out a butterfly.”