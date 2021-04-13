CALDWELL — The Caldwell Municipal Pool will be closed for the rest of the year because of an “electrical problem,” the city of Caldwell announced Tuesday.
The problem was found during a regular safety inspection and it would require a “costly repair.” The city is choosing not to repair the problem and instead focus on construction of its new municipal pool. Construction of that is set to begin in the fall and be completed in spring 2022.
People who already paid for pool reservations this year will receive a full refund. Caldwell’s Recreation Department plans to contact customers about refunds.