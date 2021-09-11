Saturday will mark twenty years to the day since terrorists hijacked and crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. For those Idahoans looking to remember the day and those lost, the Idaho Press has compiled a list of events that will take place on Saturday.
Eagle Hills Golf Course: The 9-11 Never Forget ceremony and golf tournament will take place Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to help raise funds to assist injured first responders like police and fire. The ceremony will include Boise Pipe and Drums and an honor guard. Gov. Brad Little will attend.
Warhawk Air Museum: The Nampa museum is hosting a commemorative exhibit and first responders can visit for free on Saturday. The exhibit will feature a video describing the day, a storyboard offering more detail, and folk art.
“We’re hopeful that this will hearken back to a time when America wasn’t so divided,” Warhawk Air Museum Executive Director Pat Kilroy told the Idaho Press.
City of Meridian: The city’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Saturday will start at 7:45 a.m. and will include a statement from Meridian Fire Chief Kris Blume. The Meridian Fire Station bell will be rung in honor of those who died during 9/11. There will be an open house afterwards. Residents can tour a 9/11 memorial and talk with firefighters.
"It really struck at the heart and soul of a nation and one of the things that's important is to honor that legacy, honor the legacy of service," Blume said. "It is our opportunity to honor the memory of the fallen firefighters."
Caldwell: The 1st Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials will begin Saturday at 8:03 a.m. at Indian Creek Plaza, according to KTVB.COM.
Sixty communities are joining together to remember those who died in the attacks. The program includes reading 50 names, reading the panel number where each name is in bronze at the 9/11 memorial, sharing their location in either the North Pool or South Pool of the memorial and reading a short bio.
6th annual Miles of Remembrance: Idaho veterans’ organization Mission43 will host the event at the Eagle Sports Complex Saturday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to KTVB. Attendees will participate in a challenging 5K to honor the “spirit of service and sacrifice” and provide opportunities to discuss things like the attacks.
City of Boise: The Boise Fire Department, Boise Police Department, Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council members will hold a ceremony at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park on Saturday from 6:30-7 am. There will be a moment of silence at 6:46 a.m., the minute when the first tower was attacked in local time.
City of Nampa: The city will host a Patriot Day event Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fire Station No. 1, according to KTVB. The ceremony will include taps, the raising of the flag and the Ringing of the Last Alarm and will be live-streamed through the Nampa Police Department’s Facebook page.
Nampa Public Library: The library launched a 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Education exhibition on Tuesday, according to KTVB. The exhibit begins with the background of the attack and ends with present-day information. The library also showcases personal stories.