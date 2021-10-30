A red star marked the spot — Meridian — in a blue image of Idaho. Next to the image of the state, words proclaimed “Meridian City Council Is going in the wrong direction.” The post from the Instagram account conservatives_of_meridian reflects a growing trend in Gem State politics: Republicans are splitting into factions of moderate right and further-right.
ConservativesOf: Meridian is part of the ConservativesOf Political Action Committee, an Eagle-based super PAC which raised $73,000 in the 2020 election cycle, and has continued fundraising this year, according to FEC records. Super PACs, which arose after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, can receive unlimited contributions for independent political activity. ConservativesOf presented the recent “Healing America Medical Truth Symposium” and was involved in Charlie Kirk‘s visit to Idaho last week for a seminar condemning critical race theory. It is not affiliated with the official Republican party.
Municipal elections, especially in smaller cities, are not typically the site of showdowns over partisan issues like identity politics, a problem the national ConservativesOf: PAC itself acknowledged.
“The Nonpartisan nature of many local elections present the problem regarding potential inability to identify and determine which candidate(s) and ballot measure(s) are representative of the Conservative position,” its website said.
In Meridian, three incumbents are facing three challengers. The incumbents, Luke Cavener, Treg Bernt and Joe Borton will face the challengers, Mike Hon, Adam Nelson and Hunter Wolf, respectively. Election Day is Tuesday.
Data from the state campaign contribution portal shows four are Republicans, one had no party listed and one had no data available. The two not listed as Republicans, Hon and Wolf, have been endorsed by ConservativesOf: Meridian.
ConservativesOf: Meridian is trying to get the slate of challengers elected as part of an anti-apartment, pro-parking and anti-transgender platform. Its Instagram posts reminders like “Don’t Portland our Meridian” and also promotes meet and greet events with candidates Hon and Nelson. The PAC endorsed those two along with Hunter Wolf.
The goal, according to the ConservativesOf Meridian website, is to “take back city council.”
Along the way, ConservativesOf: Meridian has taken “a huge amount of flak lately” from an incumbent city council member and a developer, according to its Instagram page. All of this is setting up an unusually contentious city council contest in the heart of the Treasure Valley.
Attempts to reach Nelson, Wolf and Hon, as well as members of ConservativesOf: Meridian and ConservativesOf: PAC, for comment regarding this story were unsuccessful.
THE CONFLICT
Meridian, the second-largest city in the state, has grown substantially over the last 10 years. Growth is a hot-button topic for those who are struggling to find places to live and for those who believe their way of life has taken a hit.
It’s also a conservative area in a conservative state, and one of the complaints from ConservativesOf: Meridian is about what the group refers to as the “SOGI” ordinance, or sexual orientation and gender identity. The ordinance in question is a non-discrimination ordinance passed by the Meridian City Council in 2018 that bans discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation.
In the eyes of Hon, who spoke to the Idaho Press earlier this month about his campaign, the ordinance makes it so “biological males (are allowed) to utilize the washrooms, bathrooms, locker rooms ... that are mainly occupied by women,” which he said does not create a family environment.
This argument has been made before, in states such as North Carolina and South Dakota, Time Magazine reported. According to the magazine, though there are some past examples of men dressing up like women to go into women’s areas, there is no record of that happening more when there’s a non-discrimination law in place.
But the reality of the situation is more complicated than it seems.
Josh Evarts, a Meridian business owner who is currently working on a mixed-use development called Old Town Lofts in downtown Meridian, is also conservative and said he did not agree with the non-discrimination ordinance.
Plus, City Council President Treg Bernt, who is running against Nelson, voted no against the ordinance.
Evarts said there’s less a split among Idaho Republicans as much as factions, which he said comes down to the PAC viewing the non-discrimination ordinance as non-negotiable.
“I’m not throwing out my support of Luke Cavener or of Joe Borton over that one issue,” Evarts said. “I don’t ever look at a single issue. I’m looking at the body of work.”
Evarts moved to the Treasure Valley in 1991 and has lived in Meridian for over 20 years. He’s been following city council issues for more than a decade.
“I’ve never seen this before,” Evarts said. “Municipal elections are not Democrat or Republican. They’re just people that are running. ... It’s always just been ideas.”
The presence of partisanship is increasing, said Stephanie Witt, professor in the School of Public Service at Boise State University. She added that across the country, people are starting to pay more attention to local government.
PARTISANSHIP
When Bernt ran four years ago for city council, the race “wasn’t contentious at all,” he said.
Bernt voted against the non-discrimination ordinance but is supporting his fellow incumbents.
“I think that you see partisan creep occurring in local government,” Bernt said. “I stand firmly against it.”
Cavener said some are happy and some are unhappy with every decision the city council makes. He said most of Meridian’s voters look at the totality of all his votes.
He said the situation likely showed factions within Republicans.
“With a party as large as the Republicans are in Idaho, there’s going to be people that are going to create their own litmus tests,” Cavener said.
Borton said he has been an active Republican for over 30 years and is proud of his conservative Republican background.
He said he does not think the situation reveals any splits or factions among conservatives.
"That doesn't mean everyone always agrees with everyone all the time," Borton said. "But open dialogue and debate and open discussion have been the Meridian way."
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}ConservativesOf: PAC stands up for “constitutional conservative values,” according to its website. Its mission involves promoting and maintaining “our Constitutional Republican Judeo-Christian Principals.”(sic){/span}
The first document the PAC filed with the Federal Election Commission was Nov. 26, 2019.
Several of its listed top donors for the 2020 election cycle are Idaho organizations. The ConservativesOf: Meridian website lists the Eagle-based national PAC, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance and Protect 43 under “Other Organizations.”
The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s politics have been roiling Canyon County, the Idaho Press previously reported. Idaho Freedom Foundation-aligned individuals have called Republican political figures RINOs, which stands for Republican in Name Only. Protect 43 is a self-proclaimed “Liberty Action Group founded on Constitutional Conservative Principles” that appears to be focused on local, non-partisan elections in Ada and Canyon counties and says part of its goal is to increase conservative policies.
Regardless, the conflicts within the party are not surprising, said Witt.
“If everybody in the state is a Republican, than there are natural divisions among people. So there’s going to be divisions within the Republican Party,” Witt said. “Everybody is not exactly the same even if they are all Republicans.”
During the primaries of partisan elections, people see GOP candidates attempting to outflank each other to the right, she said, so it’s not surprising to see it in the Gem State’s second-largest city.
IMPORTANT DECISIONS
The power of the Meridian City Council seems evident to ConservativesOf: Meridian. A post from Oct. 7 notes traffic, housing, health care, development, schooling and pricing as all affected by politics. Many of the posts emphasize the importance of voting.
As Meridian came closer to the Nov. 2 election, Evarts, the developer, had seen enough. He posted on Facebook, saying he had been invited to a ConservativesOf: Meridian event where the group “accused me and my partners of paying off city officials.” Evarts said ConservativesOf “shared ‘we don’t need you to have experience to run. We just need a warm body.’”
On Instagram, ConservativesOf said they had seen “patterns of how contracts are awarded and they don’t seem fair,” and requested an audit. As for the warm body allegation, ConservativesOf said ordinary citizens, even without experience, should get involved in public office.
“It is telling that we are accused of being divisive and dishonest, but we are seeing ever more vitriolic attacks on those of us who are concerned about the state of our city government,” the group wrote on Instagram.
This week, in a video posted to social media, Nelson and Hon sat together in front of an American flag to share their platform.
“Mike, we’ve got one week to go. You’ve got to get out there, ruffle some more feathers,” Nelson said. “Let’s get everybody looking.”
“That’s right,” Hon said. “And hey, I just want to make sure that everybody knows what our platform is.”
Number one: A family-safe environment with police, fire, infrastructure and good drinking water, among other things, he said. Common sense growth is another key, Hon added. Nelson chimed in: Fiscal responsibility and transparency are also important.
Finally, both said they want Meridian to be a 2A Sanctuary City.
“We think we can do a better job by actually listening to the people of Meridian,” Hon said. “We are beholden to no one but the people of Meridian.”
But municipal concerns like fire, police and infrastructure are something Bernt sees as evidence that cities are nonpartisan.
“When you flush your toilet or when you drink some water out of your faucet ... our public works department doesn’t care what your party affiliation is,” Bernt said. “Multiple ConservativesOf PACs across the Treasure Valley are trying to push partisanship on local elections. And all this is going to do is create more division and strife.”