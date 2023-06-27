GARDEN CITY — Every woman should have a purse, at least, that’s what Launee Wolverton, founder of Purses with a Purpose thinks.
Although she works as a real estate agent and takes care of her grandchildren, Wolverton found herself searching for a purpose. This, she said, is it.
Every month, around 10 women can be found stuffing purses that will be donated to organizations throughout the Treasure Valley. They usually fill over 300 purses and backpacks every month, Wolverton said. The purse stuffing began four years ago with 42 purses, when Wolverton reached out to local organizations that needed help and donations and started donating purses with shampoo, conditioner and razors with six or seven other women in her garage.
“God just put it on my heart,” Wolverton said.
The purses, according to volunteer Bryanna England, go to women and teens who are getting back on their feet.
“People getting out of prison, people who have been in (human trafficking) who are coming out of it and healing, becoming their own person again,” England said. “We also do purses for families and children who are coming out of violent homes.”
Everything the nonprofit does is for the girls and women who only have the clothes on their back, the homeless children who have nothing to wash their hair with and the families who have escaped an abusive home. Purses are usually stuffed with 13 items including a toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, deodorant, lotion, shampoo, mascara, lipstick and a smaller purse with tampons and pads. Wolverton tries to stock the purses with necessities and things that women would want to have, like beauty products.
“These ladies don’t buy stuff for themselves, they buy stuff for their kids,” Wolverton said. “It’s just one of those things ... my heart is passionate for women and for teens that don’t have extras that are very personal extras.”
For some volunteers, this hits close to home.
Six years ago, volunteer Cassie Wallace and her three daughters left home with just the clothes on their backs. The women who are getting purses have those feelings that Wallace has been well acquainted with.
“Especially with how busy lifestyles we have now and how it’s always on the go, you forget to stop and think about other people,” Wallace said. “It makes me remember times when I didn’t have deodorant or I had to choose to buy diapers instead of shaving cream.”
England often comes in once a week, working with Wolverton and Wallace on stocking donations and making sure they have enough purses and stuffers for the next month.
Purses and hygiene products often come to them as donations from community donors or charity partnerships, like Nampa’s Amazon warehouse, which donates several boxes to the nonprofit every couple months. This month, purses were stocked for organizations like the Idaho Department of Correction, The Closet, St. Vincent de Paul, Terry Reilly Health Services, Jesse Tree, Advocates Against Family Violence and COBS.
“Giving back to families and people who need help, it’s a better feeling than anything,” England said. “You can feel the worst about your life, but somebody always has it worse than you and so coming and being able to help those people, it lightens your heart.”
The organization, which she joined about a year ago, gave her a community she was missing, England said.
“I grew up working in nonprofits as a kid,” England said. “It’s something I wanted to do when I found an organization that I really fit with what they were doing.”
The work hasn’t always been easy, Wolverton said, but it’s always been rewarding.
After three years of service, Wolverton said discouragement set in, but she knew the mission was still important. So, she started putting a piece of paper in every purse, asking anonymous recipients to tell her what the purse meant to them. One note Wolverton received back stands out in her memory.
“It said, ‘Thank you so much for this beautiful purse that I can wear on the outside while I’m picking up the pieces on the inside.’ That’s why I’m doing what I do,” Wolverton said, tearing up.
People looking to donate to purses with a purpose can text 208-742-4693 or email donate@purseswithapurposeboise.org.