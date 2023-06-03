CALDWELL — Located on Main Street in Caldwell lies Amano. With tan leather booths and dark undertones, the restaurant has been Idaho’s portal to Mexico since opening in 2019.
This is the first year Idaho has been represented in the James Beard awards final by not one, but two chefs — Salvador (Sal) Alamilla from Amano in Caldwell and Kris Komori from KIN in Boise. Alamilla was recognized as a semifinalist for the James Beard awards last year. This is his first year as a finalist.
The James Beard Foundation awards are annual awards presented to chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and authors in the United States. Winners will be announced in Chicago on Monday.
Sal and his wife, Rebecca (Becca) Alamilla, own the restaurant together.
“It’s really surreal,” Becca said. “I’m really proud of him because a lot of people have a dream, and not very many people actually go for it.”
Sal was studying to become an architect when he realized that he needed to open up a restaurant. He turned down a full-ride scholarship to the University of Southern California and instead focused on becoming a chef. He worked his way up from washing dishes, to becoming a supervisor, kitchen manager and chef.
“I had no experience at all,” Sal said. “I only knew cooking through my mom and my aunts ... all that cooking, that’s what initially inspired me.”
As a child in Mexico, Sal sat on the kitchen counter, watching his mother and aunts cook together. As a “nosy” kid, Sal asked them lots of questions. Now, he’s grateful he did.
Family and culture now lie at the center of Amano. Though unseen by the untrained eye, memories are scattered around the restaurant — traditional recipes shuffled in with new ones and plants surrounding tables, reminiscent of Mexican homes.
The reason Sal wanted to open Amano was to bring a piece of Mexico to Caldwell. He sees the restaurant as a mouthpiece, not just for him, but for people like him.
“This is something we have in homes in Mexico, so we’re bringing it here,” Sal said. “It is much more than food. It is to say, ‘this is where we are.’ We are trying to change that narrative the Latino community has sometimes.”
Mexican food is more than tacos on taco Tuesday, Sal said. It encompasses cultures and families, coming together in a labor of love.
Sal’s mother, Martha, makes salsas and tamales. His aunts make cakes and tortillas. Everything rides on the team, and no one takes all the credit.
“Yo sí quiero decir que como familia, me siento muy orgullosa por los logros que él está teniendo y los que va a tener,” was the sentiment shared by his aunts and mother, roughly translating to, “I want to say that as someone who is family, I’m really proud of his achievements now and in the future.”
Family, his aunt Rosa Jalomo said, is such an important part of Amano because Sal knows he can trust his family to get the job done.
But not all family is blood.
Karen Ortiz works as general manager at Amano, and has known Sal for more than 10 years, after working with him at several restaurants. Like Sal, Ortiz grew up eating Mexican food. Things Sal made reminded Ortiz of her mother’s cooking, which is part of the reason she still works with Sal.
“Just working with him again, it felt right. It was like my home away from home. I know I’m not his family, but I see him as family,” Ortiz said. “There’s this culture that we’ve created here that just started off with Sal believing in me and really pushing me to believe in myself.”
The culture of Amano is all about sharing, Ortiz said. They’re not in it for the awards, they’re here to fill a gap that was missing in Caldwell, Ortiz said. Sal could not agree more.
“It’s not about even winning awards or anything,” Sal said. “I mean, I’m honored and all that, but that’s why we opened Amano in the first place was to provide these experiences.”
Sal’s commitment and dedication to Amano is exactly what earned him a spot as a finalist. That, and the fact that his food is excellent, Becca said.
In the early years of their relationship, Sal worked two jobs, supporting Becca while she finished studying to become a teacher and received her master’s degree. Becca quickly began teaching students in Homedale and Garden City. She was on the founding team to help open a charter school in Garden City, and then in 2019, she chose to leave her job to help with Sal’s dream: Amano.
“That was, for me, an extraordinarily difficult decision because I loved teaching,” Becca said. “I felt like it was time for me to support him in his dreams.”
Together, Becca and Sal made sacrifices to get here: missing out on usual birthdays and holiday celebrations, all in the name of a dream.
“Without the team there is nothing, it’s just a dream. The team makes it happen. My wife left her career as a teacher to help me run Amano,” Sal said. “We have a committed team that believes in what we’re doing and they’re adding their own flavor to it.”
Becca describes Amano as a mom-and-pop shop, a family run restaurant where every tortilla is pressed by hand, or amano.
“When he (Sal) cooks, you can feel that it’s from the heart, and that’s something that it’s really hard to find outside of the home, in a commercial setting,” Becca said.
Some of the items on Amano’s menu are the same recipes Sal grew up eating. Other dishes, like the lavender cake and seared duck, were not as common. Dishes on the menu range in price from $15 to $60.
“We have, obviously, dishes that are not what I grew up eating but are inspired by that feeling,” Sal said. “I wanted to create something that hits on that nostalgia, but isn’t an exact copy.”