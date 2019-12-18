BOISE — From partisan divides to the balance of powers to the foundations of our Constitution, there’s much to be learned from the current impeachment fight in Washington, D.C., two local political scientists say.
Steve Shaw, professor at Northwest Nazarene University, has studied the American presidency his entire career, and started graduate school just as then-President Richard Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment.
“This is our system — we need to pay attention,” said Shaw, who just wrapped up a class on American politics in which his two dozen students studied impeachment, including reading the authoritative text by four scholars, “Impeachment, an American history.”
Professor Charles Hunt of Boise State University, who co-taught a class this fall on political polarization and specializes in studying Congress, said, “Just because it is such a partisan process, that’s not a reason to not pay attention to it, or to think that no president will ever be impeached in this manner. I think we should care about what they do, and put on our best non-judgmental hats and try to be fair about how we assess what these charges are.”
The Constitution permits a president to be impeached and removed from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but Shaw noted, “There’s no official definition, there’s no dictionary definition per se. It’s open to interpretation.”
Added to that is the lack of precedent. Only three previous presidents faced impeachment. Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House in 1868 amid disputes with Congress following the Civil War, but the Senate fell one vote short of the two-thirds needed to convict and remove him from office. Richard Nixon resigned rather than be impeached in 1974, on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress.
Bill Clinton was impeached by the House in 1998 for lying under oath and obstruction of justice in relation to the Monica Lewinsky affair, but the Senate voted to acquit him, and he completed his second term in office.
“If you look at the various articles of impeachment over our country’s history, the language is often eerily similar with those kinds of charges,” Shaw said. “Impeachment is kind of an indictment, where the House says, ‘We think you committed these quote-unquote crimes.’ So much of the debate over the centuries has been: What is an impeachable offense? Does it have to be a criminal offense? If it’s your guy in the dock, you say it has to be a criminal offense. That’s what Nixon tried.”
But, Shaw said, it could also be “some behavior that’s really harmed our system politically — those are crimes in a political sense that undermine the Constitution or undermine national security or anything else.”
Shaw noted, “Some of the arguments made today by Republicans in the House, that there was no crime proven here — well, the House doesn’t have to prove it. That’s kind of the Senate’s job, if you will. The House has to argue that a majority of us believe that these are impeachable offenses and through our political system and our constitutional order … pose such a threat that we think you should be removed.”
Impeachment also tends to focus on the balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches, the two professors said. Shaw said Nixon argued, like Trump argues today, for an expansive view of the executive power. Nixon defied Congress’ order to turn over tapes related to the Watergate cover-up, but the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ordered him to turn them over, and he then complied.
Trump has argued for an even more expansive view of presidential power.
“The power relationship between those two branches isn’t fixed,” Shaw said. “I think that’s part of what’s going on now, in the modern era. Presidents almost always claim as much power as they can. They’ll push the envelope as far as they can, until Congress or the Supreme Court says ‘no.’”
“Trump has said very clearly, ‘I can pretty much do whatever I want to do. I have absolute power,’” Shaw said. “He’s been more consistently explicit along those lines than I think any president in the modern era. Some of them may have thought it, but they didn’t say it out loud.”
Hunt said even if the whole thing seems like a foregone conclusion — because Democrats control the House, and Republicans, who are backing the president, control the Senate — it still matters.
“It is historic,” he said. “The impeachment process is so rare because we have this mechanism of elections. … This happens when our representatives feel as though there’s no other choice. It’s really meant to be the last resort.”
“The fact is, we live in one of the most partisan eras we ever have,” Hunt said. “That’s not necessarily the fault of one party or the other. … I would encourage the public to do their absolute best to look at these charges and to look at the facts,” and to “try to make a decision for themselves about what they think … because partisanship is like a drug. It messes with our minds. There’s a lot of research on this, that it makes people think things they wouldn’t normally think. It’s really important that we come to decisions that are based on the facts, because this is really serious.”
Shaw noted that this is the first impeachment process in which the president involved could still run for re-election; Nixon and Clinton were both in their second terms.
Scholars disagree on whether a president who is impeached, then convicted in the Senate and removed from office, could still run for re-election, Shaw said. “That’s never happened before, but some scholars argue that that could be done, unless the Senate would take a second vote to remove him and then ban him from ever running again. The Constitution doesn’t say in so many words that if you’re removed from office, you could never run again.”