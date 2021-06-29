BOISE — A severe labor shortage in the Treasure Valley has employers pulling out all the stops in an effort to find workers. But Tara Wolfson insists she’s not hiding people. Wolfson, the Director of the Idaho Office for Refugees, said she gets at least a couple calls a week about the refugees her office plays a part in resettling.
Some employers have tried to take her to lunch in their quest for employees. But recently there have not been many refugees resettled in the area, which leaves employers who’ve previously hired refugees in a lurch.
But even though President Joe Biden has increased the refugee admissions cap to 62,500 from around 15,000, Wolfson said that number is aspirational this year. She does expect, though the timeline is unclear, for Idaho resettlements to return to historical levels of around 550 to 650 per year.
“We are gearing up,” Wolfson said. “We are optimistic that it may not be next year but hopefully by (fiscal year) 2023.”
From fiscal year 2016 to FY ’20, the number of refugees resettled in Idaho dropped from more than 1,100 per year to less than 140. From fiscal year 2016 to FY ’17 the number was cut in half and the following year it was nearly halved again.
Lost in those numbers are the real people behind them, Wolfson said.
“There was one young woman who said ‘Hey, my dad missed my graduation from high school, from college, getting married,’” Wolfson said. “Now they have hope, which is really important.”
One woman, Kyanda Kabesha, spoke with the Idaho Press about her experience. Kabesha, who is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was born in Moba in the southeastern part of the country, formerly known as Zaire.
Kabesha eventually had to leave in her country 1998 because of fighting during the Second Congo War and lived as a refugee in Zambia, starting in 1999.
“The military (came) to take us, my father and go to kill him,” she said. “That’s why I (left) my country.”
Her mother died in a Zambia refugee camp, she said.
“In Zambia, I (lived) only (by) myself. No brother, no sister, no uncle. Only me,” Kabesha said.
Kabesha’s husband is still in Zambia, she said, where they met.
She started the process to come to the United States around 2013.
“It is a long process to come here … It was (nerve-wracking),” Kabesha said. “For a long time, I (was) waiting. Nobody (had) called me.”
But in 2015, she left for the United States. It was a long journey, with flights from Zambia to South Africa and South Africa to New York and then New York to Idaho.
“I am too happy,” Kabesha said.
Kabesha lives with her son in Boise, where she also works.
There are challenges, such as learning English. Kabesha’s first language is Swahili.
But she has had help. A representative from the Agency for New Americans picked her up from the airport when she arrived here six years ago. After a good night’s sleep, someone brought her food, she recalled.
A couple days later, someone brought her to the agency.
She received food stamps, a blanket, kitchen supplies and furniture, among other benefits. The agency helped her sign the lease for her apartment. After a few months, she got help looking for a job. At the time her son was too young for school, but the agency helped her sign him up for school when he was older.
She is alone here and working to pay the rent, so she doesn’t personally have time to continue her education.
But still, she likes Idaho.
As more refugees such as Kabesha come into the United States, the country will get back to a more normal level of refugee resettlement, according to Georgette Siqueiros. Siqueiros is the community engagement coordinator for the International Rescue Committee in Boise.
“The previous number was kind of the outlier,” Siqueiros said. “Historically the U.S. has had a strong, and especially within the last 50 years, very bipartisan-supported refugee admissions program. The average has been about 95,000 per year.”
Both Democrat and Republican presidents have supported refugees, Siqueiros said.
The low number of refugees admitted over the previous four years had a “huge impact” on the organizations that assist them, she said.
“It really kind of kept us in sort of an existential crisis for a couple of years,” Siqueiros said. “In Boise in general, we scaled down … (it was) very stressful on staff members as well … the whole time we’ve been working with families who have been trying to be reunited with their loved ones. That had seemed like a very slim possibility (in the recent political climate).”
The increase in refugees being allowed into the U.S. signals hope, she said.
“We’ve seen the first family reunification ,” Siqueiros said. “It’s just really wonderful to be able to operate in a place of hope and growth now rather than fear.”
IRC Boise had a partner agency, World Relief Boise, close a few years ago, Siqueiros said. World Relief Boise closed in 2017 after former President Donald Trump cut the number of refugees allowed in.
“People are gearing up staff, rehiring positions that were vacant,” Wolfson said. “We’re really excited and ready to resettle people.”
Family separations do happen quite a bit, she said. It can depend on age as adult children might not all be included on the same application.
Once a refugee such as Kabesha arrives, there are federally mandated services including setting up transitional housing and permanent housing and helping people find jobs.
“People do become very independent pretty quickly,” Siqueiros said.
Currently, there’s a higher need for resettlement with about 80 million people displaced around the world, she added, and problems such as conflicts, instability, violence and climate are making the problems worse.
“Less than 1% of people who are refugees are ever resettled,” she said. “The U.S. helps resettle some of the most vulnerable.”
Even applying to be a refugee is difficult.
Refugee status is conferred through the United Nations, Wolfson said. The only way to apply is if someone leaves their home country.
“So because it is no longer safe for you, because of war or political persecution,” she said.
The first goal is to get the person back into their home country, when it becomes safe.
If safety doesn’t look to be in the cards in one’s home country, they can be granted to resettle in a third country. One important step is to see if the country a refugee is living will let them stay permanently or incorporate said refugee into their citizenship.
“If that’s a no, then they will look for a country outside,” Wolfson said. “The United States is one of those countries.”