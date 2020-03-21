MIDDLETON — A person from Ada County who has tested positive for COVID-19 had been to Middleton Middle School earlier this month while they could have been contagious.
Southwest District Health and Central District Health are working with the Middleton School District to identify who may have come into contact with the person, who was at the school on March 11 and 12, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Once those contacts are identified, Southwest District Health staff and volunteers will contact those staff, faculty, and parents of children who had closest contact with the individual testing positive for COVID-19,” according to the release. “Anyone not contacted has no reason for elevated concern.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.