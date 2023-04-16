ID Legislature Sine Die

The Idaho Senate on the last day of the 2023 legislative session.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The 2023 Idaho legislative session was dominated by discussions about property tax relief and libraries — but there was also something that kept coming up in public hearings and floor debate: the civil cause of action.

The enforcement mechanism, which gives people the right to sue an entity in civil court, showed up in around a dozen bills — including some of the most controversial ones, such as the vetoed “harmful materials” in libraries bill.

Blaine Conzatti

Blaine Conzatti
Legislative Preview 2022

Sen. James Ruchti, with the House Democratic Caucus, joins other legislative leaders in speaking with members of the media during the Idaho Press Club legislative preview on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. 
Ben Adams on floor, file, 2021 by Brian

Ben Adams 
Geoff Schroeder (copy)

Geoff Schroeder
Greg Lanting

Greg Lanting

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments