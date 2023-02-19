Guardrail

The Idaho Transportation Department is doing inventory on the entire statewide guardrail system.

Originally published Feb. 14 on KTVB.COM.When Steve Eimers lost his daughter in 2016 after her car collided with a guardrail, he made it his mission to honor her by investigating guardrails all over the United States. After pressure from Eimers, the Idaho Transportation Department revealed it is now inspecting the state’s thousands of guardrails for safety concerns.

Eimers lost his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah Eimers, on Nov. 1, 2016, when her car collided with the end of a guardrail in Tennessee. The guardrail speared her car, and her.

